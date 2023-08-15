Poster of Performit Live Student Competition

Performit Live debuts a Student Animation Competition. Remotely work with pro performers and stand a chance to win up to $1,000 and more.

LONDON, UK, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Performit Live Announces Student Animation Competition Offering $1,000 and Exclusive Access to Professional Performers.

Students have a chance to showcase their creativity in an open brief, with the grand prize winner taking home $1,000 and ten free bookings. This unique competition also offers participants the chance to work with professional motion capture performers at no cost, thanks to an exclusive rebate offer.

Performit Live, a trailblazing company at the forefront of motion capture services, has proudly launched its Student Animation Competition. This contest is not only a platform for budding animators to showcase their skills but also a golden opportunity to win a grand prize of $1,000, along with ten free 20-minute bookings with professional performers.

This competition is especially significant for students because of the rebate system in place. By sharing their creations on key social media platforms and tagging @performit_live, students can claim a complete refund of their motion capture costs. This initiative is designed to ensure that students can harness the expertise of top-tier talent without bearing any financial burden, thus presenting an unmatched opportunity for them to enhance their portfolios with professional-grade work.

"The vision behind the Performit Live platform has always been to democratize access to high-quality motion capture and performance. Recognizing the immense potential in young animators, we believe that this competition, coupled with the rebate feature, will serve as a stepping stone for many in the industry," states Jon Dalzell, CEO at Performit Live.

Competition Details:

Eligible students must be aged 16 and above and can be enrolled in traditional institutions or online courses. Recent graduates (up to two years) are also welcome to participate.

Entries should showcase animations between 10 to 40 seconds in length, created using Performit Live performers. In line with fostering creativity and complementing their academic endeavors, students are presented with an open brief for the competition.

The competition boasts impressive prizes:

1st Place: $1,000 + 10 Free 20 Minute Bookings

2nd Place: $400 + 5 Free 20-minute Bookings

3rd Place: $250 + 3 Free 20 Minute Bookings

Submissions are open until 17th November, with winners to be announced on 27th November.

Full terms and conditions, including submission guidelines and rebate information, are available on the Performit Live website. www.performitlive.com/students

About Performit Live:

Performit Live is an innovative platform merging technology with talent. Users can book performers with specialized motion capture suits, direct their performances remotely via a live avatar, and then download high-resolution motion capture files. The platform is particularly geared towards animators and digital creators, offering a cost-effective and efficient solution for their projects.

For media inquiries, please contact:

James Banfield

Head of Entertainment

press@performitlive.com

+447863178214

Website for entries: www.performitlive.com/students

iOS App Store: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/performit-live/id1644316423



Media assets folder: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Dtt7nsun1Lai8kxb0DWMW5H2-_xYwmQc?usp=share_link



YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@performit_live/featured