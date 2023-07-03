A digital performer acting in a digital world remotely

Seamlessly integrate technology and artistry, accessing skilled performers from anywhere in the world!

Performit Live revolutionizes motion capture, granting animators unparalleled access to talent and offering a greener approach to animation,” — Jon Dalzell, CEO & Co-Founder of Performit Live

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Performit Live Reshapes Motion Capture Production with Remote Directing and Global Talent Pool

Performit Live, a ground-breaking motion capture service, is set to revolutionize the animation industry with its innovative technology and remote capabilities. Founded by a team of visionary engineers, Performit Live empowers animators to bring their visions to life through authentic motion capture, all from the comfort of their home or office.

Performit Live's state-of-the-art motion capture suit and real-time avatar technology enable animators to remotely direct skilled performers in a virtual world. With seamless integration via an iOS app, animators can effortlessly capture even the most intricate movements.

What sets Performit Live apart is its commitment to convenience, sustainability, and affordability. By eliminating the need for travel, Performit Live contributes to a greener planet while reducing production costs associated with traditional motion capture setups. The service provides access to a global talent pool of highly skilled professional performers, ensuring a perfect match for each project.

Performit Live offers bespoke motion capture sessions at an exceptional value. With prices as low as $18 for a 20-minute connection and $80 for a 1-hour connection during the beta stage, animators can bring their projects to life without breaking the bank.

Initially available in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, Performit Live has plans for wider expansion and an upcoming Android app release in 2023, further enhancing accessibility for animators worldwide.

"Performit Live revolutionizes motion capture, granting animators unparalleled access to talent and offering a greener approach to animation," says Jon Dalzell, CEO & Co-Founder of Performit Live. "We are thrilled to empower animators with our innovative technology, allowing them to unleash their creativity like never before."

James Banfield, Head of Entertainment and Co-Founder at Performit Live, adds, "Our remote motion capture technology opens up endless creative possibilities. With Performit Live, creatives can collaborate with top-notch performers from anywhere, ensuring their artistic vision comes to life flawlessly."

Performit Live invites animators and industry professionals to join the open beta and experience the future of motion capture first-hand. To learn more and sign up for the service, visit www.performitlive.com or download the app from the iOS app store today, which includes sample files to test in your workflow.

###

About Performit Live:

Performit Live is a pioneering motion capture service founded by a team of visionary engineers. With over 5 years of development, the technology was originally created for high-speed sports. Today, Performit Live revolutionizes animation by seamlessly connecting skilled professional performers with creatives in search of their unique skills for character animation. With a global talent pool and a focus on community connection, Performit Live offers a cost-effective and innovative solution for animators to bring their visions to life.

For media inquiries, please contact:

James Banfield

Head of Entertainment

press@performitlive.com

+447863178214

Address Fareham Innovation Centre, Merlin House, 4 Meteor Way, Fareham PO13 9FU, United Kingdom



iOS App Store: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/performit-live/id1644316423

Media assets folder: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Dtt7nsun1Lai8kxb0DWMW5H2-_xYwmQc?usp=share_link

Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@performit_live/featured

The future of Motion Capture Production