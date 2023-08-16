AQUABLUE Named One of Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies in America

AQUABLUE, a leading integrated telecommunications provider, has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc. Magazine for second year.

It is a great honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 national list for the second year. To have been ranked as the second-fastest growing private telecom company in the NY metro area is a privilege,” — Chris Marino, CEO of AQUABLUE

For the second consecutive year, AQUABLUE, a leading integrated telecommunications provider that specializes in enterprise communications, has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc. Magazine.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

“It is a great honor for AQUABLUE to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 national list for the second year running. To have been ranked as the second-fastest growing private telecommunications company in New York and New Jersey is also a privilege,” said Chris Marino, CEO of AQUABLUE. “I’d like to thank the entire team for their continued efforts and dedication, and our customers and partners who motivate us to strive for excellence every day.”

The news comes after AQUABLUE was named by Equinix as its Americas Mid-Market Commitment Award Winner for 2022. After years of dedication to building an environment that fosters professional development, work-life balance, and employee respect that attracts and retains top talent, AQUABLUE was also recently listed as one of New Jersey’s Best Places to Work by NJBIZ, which also selected Tamir Barsik as an honoree in the 2023 NJBIZ Leaders in Digital Technology Awards.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that it requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

ABOUT AQUABLUE

AQUABLUE is a leading integrated telecommunications provider delivering a new service model to respond to enterprises’ most complex connectivity needs. Designed-to-Perform, our solutions integrate bespoke infrastructure engineering, cost optimization intelligence, and centralized management.

With decades of experience, AQUABLUE has designed and developed network solutions for the optimal procurement of mission-critical connectivity. Serving customers in healthcare, financial services, media and content, government, education, and large enterprises, AQUABLUE provides customized network design, deployment, and account services to drive the highest levels of performance for customers. For more information, visit aquabluenetwork.com.

