AQUABLUE named Equinix Americas Mid-Market Commitment Award Winner for 2022.

We are honored to be chosen. Equinix is a world-class, industry-leading organization in the data center and colocation space, and I see more collaboration and success for both companies in the future” — Chris Marino, CEO of AQUABLUE

RAMSEY, NJ, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EQUINIX HONORS AQUABLUE WITH PRESTIGIOUS PARTNER AWARD

- Recognized for continuous collaboration and innovation

- Consistently exhibited ability to align and grow Equinix’s mid-market business

AQUABLUE CORP (AQUABLUE), a leading integrated telecommunications provider specializing in enterprise communications, announced today that it has been named Equinix Americas Mid-Market Commitment Award Winner for 2022.

The award demonstrates AQUABLUE’s drive and ability to innovate and develop technologies and programs that enable end-customer companies to succeed in digital transformation and to future-proof their businesses.

“We are both honored and proud to be chosen for this award. Equinix is a world-class and industry-leading organization in the data center and colocation space, and I see more collaboration and success for both companies in the future,” said Chris Marino, CEO of AQUABLUE.

This award is given to Equinix partners who have consistently demonstrated the ability to assist customers in navigating their digital transformation journey. Partners in this category demonstrated their commitment to aligning with and growing the Equinix Mid-Market business segment.

“Congratulations to this year’s Equinix Partner Awards winners! We’re thrilled to celebrate your significant contributions to our digital partner ecosystem and our shared customers. Your continuous collaboration and innovation make it possible for enterprise customers to focus on what they do best and rely on industry partners for the technologies and services that help accelerate their digital transformation. Thank you for the excellent partnership,” said Karl Strohmeyer, Chief Customer and Revenue Officer at Equinix.

Along with AQUABLUE, the other partner winners in the Americas were Alestra, AT&T Business, Avant, Cisco, Dell, HPE, and Microsoft.

ABOUT AQUABLUE

AQUABLUE CORP (AQUABLUE) is a leading integrated telecommunications provider delivering a new service model to respond to enterprises’ most complex connectivity needs. Designed-to-Perform, our solutions integrate bespoke infrastructure engineering, cost optimization intelligence and centralized management. With decades of experience, AQUABLUE has designed and developed network solutions for the optimal procurement of mission-critical connectivity. Serving customers in healthcare, financial services, media and content, government, education, and large enterprises, AQUABLUE provides customized network design, deployment, and account services to drive the highest levels of performance for customers. For more information, visit aquabluenetwork.com.