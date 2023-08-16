Noggin Guru Acquires BankersHub: Empowering Banking Professionals with advanced Learning Solutions
CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Noggin Guru, a leading provider in online education for professional development, is excited to announce the acquisition of BankersHub, an online solution for Banking and Financial Services professionals. This strategic move furthers Noggin Guru's commitment to build the world’s best online learning company with high-quality training content.
BankersHub is widely recognized for its industry-specific content, volume of annual webinars, speed to market, and empowering individuals and institutions to thrive in the competitive world of Retail Banking. By joining forces, Noggin Guru expands its vertical portfolio of compliance training, continuing education, and professional development content, offering a learning platform that supports a comprehensive and diverse offering for banking professionals.
Ms. Holly Reitmeier, Director of Operations at Noggin Guru, shared, "We are thrilled to welcome the BankersHub team into the Noggin Guru family. The acquisition of BankersHub positions us to expand into the Financial Services industry with the breadth of banking content BankersHub offers. Our intent is to combine the BankersHub product offering and deep industry knowledge with Noggin Guru’s Sales and Marketing expertise to rapidly scale the business.”
“This acquisition will expand BankersHub’s access to leading-edge technology and resources through the Noggin Guru platform,” explained Michael Beird and Erin O’Donnell, Co-Founders of BankersHub. “We have sought to deepen our presence across Financial Services for providing the best online education offerings, as well as our very popular Passport Membership program. Now, with Noggin Guru at our side, we will be able to achieve this goal on behalf of our BankersHub customers and members!”
About Noggin Guru: Noggin Guru is a leading provider of online education for professional development. The company’s mission is to connect people to their potential, providing professionals the knowledge and skills to enhance career success and personal happiness.
About BankersHub: BankersHub is dedicated to educating and informing banks, credit unions, solution providers and consultants by helping them get ‘from here to there.’
