Dolbey and SOAP Health Partner to Offer Unprecedented AI Solutions for Productivity and Disease Detection
Dolbey and Company, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with SOAP Health, a leading AI medical practice innovator.CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dolbey and Company, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with SOAP Health, a leading AI medical practice innovator. This collaboration brings together Dolbey's state-of-the-art speech recognition technology, Fusion Narrate® powered by nVoq™, with SOAP Health's expertise in leveraging AI for medical encounters. The partnership is poised to revolutionize how healthcare professionals and patients interact, improving productivity, revenue, early disease detection, diagnosis, and patient outcomes.
Steven Charlap, MD, CEO of SOAP Health, envisions an AI-augmented future for medical practice with simplified workflows, decreased liability exposure, and drastically reduced diagnostic errors. This partnership with Dolbey is a significant step toward realizing that vision.
"By integrating Dolbey's Fusion Narrate, we've combined the best of both worlds – superior voice dictation and command and control technology, and our patented AI-powered pre-visit voice and image-based data collection, risk and symptom assessment, note creation, and integration," said Dr. Charlap. "This combination surpasses all of the ambient focused dictation systems on the market today both for its clinical utility and revenue improving benefits. As entrepreneurs and healthcare evangelists, SOAPians are beyond excited at this partnership’s potential to drive meaningful changes in medicine."
Combined with SOAP, Dolbey allows command and control instant placement of an edited patient pre-visit completed SOAP note over 100 Electronic Health Record Systems (EHRs). “The collaboration between Dolbey and SOAP Health will allow healthcare provider organizations to become much more flexible and efficient,” says Dolbey SVP and General Manager John Dolbey. “Our shared goal is to leverage new technologies to improve patient care, and through this partnership I’m confident that we are delivering valuable and meaningful solutions for our healthcare partners.”
SOAP Health's mission to improve early disease detection aligns with Dolbey's commitment to enhance healthcare through innovative technologies. This partnership is expected to yield significant advancements in physician workflows, patient care, and overall health outcomes.
For more details on how Dolbey and SOAP Health are working together, please visit the SOAP Health Partner Page at https://www.dolbeyspeech.com/soaphealth/.
About Dolbey
Dolbey's award-winning healthcare suite of solutions improve productivity while delivering better documentation, improving patient care. Since 1914, Dolbey has consistently evolved its products, incorporating the latest technologies available to meet the demands of the healthcare community. Today, Dolbey's suite of products includes speech recognition (premise or cloud-based), CAPD, CDI, CAC, transcription, and dictation. To learn more about Dolbey's front-end speech recognition software for EMRs, visit www.dolbeyspeech.com.
About SOAP Health
SOAP Health is a medical practice AI trailblazer. Through the power of patented conversational and generative AI, SOAP’s mission is to save lives by reducing diagnostic errors, which account for over 800,000 preventable deaths and permanent disabilities each year. The company leverages the collective expertise of seasoned medical entrepreneurs, scientists, and technologists to provide clinically validated solutions. To learn more about SOAP Health, visit www.SOAP.health
