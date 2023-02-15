Dolbey Partners with ScribeEMR to Offer a Full Range of Medical Charting Solutions
ScribeEMR, a leading provider of remote medical scribe and practice management services, and Dolbey are forming a strategic partnership.CINCINNATI, OH, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScribeEMR, a leading provider of remote medical scribe and practice management services, and Dolbey, a provider of speech recognition, dictation and transcription systems, are forming a strategic partnership to offer a full range of EMR charting solutions for healthcare organizations seeking to improve workflow, boost productivity and increase profitability.
“This partnership will allow healthcare facilities to provide the best solution for meeting each provider’s needs,” says Dolbey SVP and General Manager John Dolbey. “This level of customization, which caters to individual preferences, will help with retention and overall job satisfaction.”
Dolbey’s cloud-based speech recognition solution Fusion Narrate® powered by nVoq™ is equipped with built-in navigation commands that allow for flexible reporting and hands-free documentation using a computer, smartphone, or tablet. Fusion Narrate shortcuts let providers configure voice commands, automate keystrokes, customize vocabulary, and offer substitutions.
“We are excited about this partnership, which will give hospitals and larger practices the ability to offer their providers the choice of live, remote medical scribe support as well as an EMR dictation capability using a smart application,” says ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Ciesla.
ScribeEMR’s remote medical scribes utilize bi-directional audio within a practice’s existing telemedicine application to work within the EMR during a patient visit, enter data, ask questions, track quality measures, and have charts ready immediately for review. No technology upgrade is required. The longer a dedicated scribe works with a provider, the more intuitive their partnership becomes.
Both ScribeEMR and Dolbey offer end-to-end medical charting solutions that deliver more accurate reporting and improve documentation, reimbursement, and patient care. Now, individual providers within hospitals and practices can choose either live, virtual support or cloud-based speech recognition services with a vetted single provider agreement, which will save time, money, and other valuable resources.
About Dolbey
Dolbey’s award-winning healthcare suite of solutions improves productivity while delivering better documentation which improves patient care. Since 1914, Dolbey has consistently evolved its products incorporating the latest technologies available to meet the demands of the healthcare community. Today, our suite of products includes Speech Recognition (premise or cloud-based), CAPD, CDI, CAC, Transcription and Dictation. To learn more about Dolbey’s front-end speech recognition software for EMRs, visit www.dolbeyspeech.com.
About ScribeEMR
ScribeEMR, named a Top 2022 Virtual Scribe Company by KLAS Research, provides real-time, HIPAA-compliant EMR charting, medical coding, and ancillary support that improves practice efficiency, maximizes revenue, and reduces physician burnout. Extensively trained remote medical scribes, in the U.S. and overseas, work with more than 80 EMR platforms. Additional services include referral coordination, insurance eligibility verification, preauthorization management, and virtual assistants who provide administrative, clerical, and customer support. For more information visit www.scribeemr.com.
