PatchMaster Expands its Footprint in Ft. Lauderdale with New Franchise Owner, Gabe Ocanto
Australia Native Opens PatchMaster Drywall Repair Franchisee in FloridaFT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the nation’s fast-growing drywall repair franchise, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location, PatchMaster Serving Ft. Lauderdale. PatchMaster offers a fast, professional solution for drywall and plaster repairs in residential and commercial spaces. It serves the communities of Dania, Hallandale, Hollywood, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and others in Broward County.
PatchMaster Serving Ft. Lauderdale is owned and operated by Gabe Ocanto, an experienced professional with a background in operations and logistics. When asked about his decision to become a franchise owner, Gabe expressed his excitement about joining the PatchMaster family due to his ability to achieve his personal dream of business ownership. "I have always wanted to have my own business, and PatchMaster resonated with me from the beginning," he said. "Its exceptional business model and unwavering support of their franchisees make PatchMaster the perfect choice for me."
Family also plays a pivotal role in Ocanto's decision to embark on his entrepreneurial journey. As the owner of PatchMaster Serving Ft. Lauderdale, Ocanto is determined to provide future financial stability while creating lasting memories with his loved ones. "My goal is to grow my business into a profitable and scalable operation that supports my family," he shared. "I am committed to building an exceptional team of drywall repair technicians who take pride in serving our customers' homes."
"We are happy to welcome Gabe Ocanto to the PatchMaster family," said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. "His passion for excellence and dedication to customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our brand values. I do not doubt that Gabe will positively impact the Ft. Lauderdale home services market and continue to raise the bar in the drywall repair industry."
In his free time, Gabe enjoys spending quality time with his wife, indulging in outdoor activities such as walking their dog, going to the beach, surfing (as natives of Australia), hiking, and exploring great food.
For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 140 territories to more than 70 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.
Samantha Dreger
PatchMaster
+1 4437521276
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
PatchMaster, the Drywall Repair Experts