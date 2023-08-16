Proper Insurance: Shaping the Future of Claims Experience for Short-Term Rentals
Proper Insurance, a leading provider of specialized insurance for vacation rentals, sets itself apart from competitors through its unique in-house claims dept.BOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Proper Insurance, a leading provider of specialized insurance solutions for vacation rentals, is transforming the insurance landscape with its unique in-house claims experience. On average, homeowners file a claim approximately once every ten years, and such occurrences are typically significant events. Now, consider the frequency of claims filed by short-term rental hosts who welcome numerous guests into their properties. The increased foot traffic can lead to additional wear and tear on the premises.
Whether hosts are impacted by a devastation such as a house fire or a tragedy where a guest drowns in their swimming pool, short-term rental hosts want the cream of the crop insurance company to back them up. Because of this, Proper Insurance is driven to be the best short-term rental insurance company and has transformed the insurance process by incorporating an in-house claims department that seamlessly handles all aspects of insurance. From underwriting and sales to issuing, billing, and claim settlements, they aim to make the insurance processes swift and efficient.
Unlike traditional insurance companies that often outsource their claims department to a third party, Proper Insurance takes a different approach. By maintaining an in-house claims department, Proper ensures a streamlined process where their claims team works closely with knowledgeable agents who specialize solely in short-term rental insurance. This distinction allows for greater expertise and efficiency in claims handling.
In contrast, third-party claims departments typically lack a vested interest in the insurer's brand, leading to potential claim denials and frustrating experiences for homeowners.
One of Proper’s core missions is ensuring that hosts are well-educated about their insurance coverage. Through an extensive underwriting process, Proper Insurance prioritizes transparency, empowering hosts with a clear understanding of what is covered and what is not in the event of a claim. With the backing of renowned insurers such as Lloyd's of London and Concert Specialty, Proper Insurance guarantees a gold standard for their claims administration, providing further peace of mind to homeowners.
The exceptional reviews received by Proper Insurance testify to the effectiveness of their in-house claims department. Understanding that hosts need a hassle-free claims process to resume their business operations promptly. Proper Insurance has established a claims handling system that prioritizes speed and ease, and prioritizes customer education, relationship-building, and communication, to ensures that homeowners feel cared for as well as attended to throughout the claims process.
Here is a real review Proper has received about their claims department from Eric L., “My claims specialist Alayna S. was wonderful. I had claims at 2 of my short-term rentals and Farmers turned them down for damage that clearly should have been covered. Fast forward, I switched all my properties to Proper Insurance and my first claim was quickly assessed, approved and paid out. They made the process EASY and I felt like they supported me versus Farmers trying to just get rid of me. I highly recommend Proper Insurance for all your rental properties”. - Yelp
Proper Insurance's in-house claims experience represents a transformative step forward in the insurance industry, ensuring that vacation rental hosts receive the support they need when facing unexpected incidents. By combining expertise, transparency, and efficient claims handling, Proper Insurance empowers hosts to protect their investments with confidence.
More about Proper Insurance:
Proper was founded in 2014 as the rise of Airbnb and Vrbo were gaining momentum in the short-term rental industry. Today, Proper writes in all 50 states, is exclusively endorsed by Vrbo and aims to be the most premium insurance coverage for short-term and midterm rentals. To learn more, visit Proper Insurance's website and get a quote.
