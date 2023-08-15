Illegal disposal of demolition waste nets $70,000 in fines for RM, construction company and landowners

CANADA, August 15 - Released on August 15, 2023

A rural municipality, a construction company and two individuals found out that getting rid of demolition waste the wrong way is not just bad for the environment but also the pocketbook.

On May 30, 2023, the RM of Wheatlands, Morsky Industrial Services and Parkbeg-area landowners Dale Young and Aaron Lambert pleaded guilty to charges under The Environmental Management and Protection Act in Moose Jaw Provincial Court. Fines and surcharges totalled $70,000.

On Dec. 16, 2022, a caller to the Turn In Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line reported unlawful burning near the community of Parkbeg, approximately 60 kilometres west of Moose Jaw. Conservation officers investigated and found that several houses in Parkbeg had been demolished and the resulting waste hauled to two nearby properties. At one site, materials were dumped in a pit and burned, including toxic materials like asphalt shingles, painted lumber and other construction waste. The concrete foundations were dumped at the second site.

Following guilty pleas, the RM of Wheatlands, Morsky Industrial Services and Dale Young were each fined $21,000. Aaron Lambert was fined $7,000. All the money will go to the province's Impacted Sites Fund.

Improper waste disposal can be dangerous to human health, as well as pose serious environmental risks. Construction and demolition waste, other than clean wood, is illegal to burn because of the dangerous pollutants they emit and the contamination they leave behind. The Ministry of Environment works with municipalities to identify options for proper disposal of demolition waste, recognizing the significant costs that can be involved.

If you suspect wildlife, fisheries, forestry or environmental violations, please call Saskatchewan's TIPP line at 1-800-667-7561. Violations can also be reported online at saskatchewan.ca/tipp. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for cash rewards from the SaskTip Reward Program.

