Wahsega Recognized by Analyst Firm GTM Partners as Emerging GTM Tech Vendor

Wahsega recognized as a top 15 emerging tech vendor in a report from analyst firm GTM Partners.

We wanted to give a special shout out to Wahsega for keeping schools and people safe.”
— Lindsay Cordell, Senior GTM Analyst at GTM Partners
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wahsega, a building control and communications company, today announced it has been recognized as a top 15 emerging tech vendor in a report from analyst firm GTM Partners.

The first mass notification and safety IoT platform that protects both people and buildings while fully integrating device management to greatly reduce IT workload. Wahsega built Carina so that you don’t need to sacrifice safety and functionality. Existing mass notification systems are inherently broken. Carina solves this problem by providing complete coverage and reliable operation.

“We’re proud to be recognized by the analysts at GTM Partners for our innovative approach,” said Caroline Dunn, VP of Marketing at Wahsega.

“While the new tech report covers GTM technology, we wanted to give a special shout out to Wahsega for keeping schools and people safe,” said Lindsay Cordell, senior GTM analyst at GTM Partners and author of the report.

Download the full report to read about innovations in GTM technology and read about featured companies here: https://gtmpartners.com/emerging-technology-spotlight/

About Wahsega
Wahsega is the first Safety IoT company protecting people and buildings while linking device management with building intelligence to create Carina, the next-generation mass notification solution. Carina is the first affordable platform that can provide complete coverage for every building in the world regardless of budget restrictions. Wahsega has the most advanced and experienced software and hardware engineers in the world, delivering cutting edge technology at a rapid pace to provide future proof solutions. All Wahsega products and technology are designed, developed, and manufactured in the USA.

About GTM Partners
GTM Partners, a data-driven Go-to-Market Analyst firm, helps organizations and GTM vendors to achieve efficient growth by transforming their GTM strategy. The firm works with high-growth, B2B companies to help unify their GTM teams and to provide them with lasting strategies and frameworks. GTM Partners has a mission to make Go-To-Market simple and aims to be the voice of the industry for all things GTM. Find us online at gtmpartners.com.

Caroline Dunn
Wahsega
