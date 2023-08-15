Mayor Bowser Reminds Residents to Apply for Tuition Support and Scholarship Programs Before August 18 Deadline

(Washington, DC) – Today, while visiting KIPP DC Promise Academy, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) reminded DC students and residents to submit applications for three postsecondary tuition support and scholarship programs ahead of the Friday, August 18, 3 pm application deadline. These three programs – the DC Tuition Assistance Grant (DCTAG), the Mayor’s Scholars Undergraduate Program, and the DC Futures Program – help thousands of DC residents afford college tuition each year.

“These programs save students thousands of dollars every year, and we want all eligible residents to apply before the deadline,” said Mayor Bowser. “Navigating higher education can be challenging, especially financially, but these tuition and scholarship programs make the process less stressful and more affordable – and that’s how we can give more Washingtonians a fair shot.”

Eligible students are encouraged to apply for all three post-secondary support options ahead of the 2023-24 school year. Tuition assistance is awarded primarily based on need, but each program’s criteria varies and can include an applicant’s high school, age, postsecondary institution of choice, family income, and anticipated program of study. Applicants should review all eligibility requirements to ensure all required documents are submitted as part of their application.

OSSE is committed to assisting District students and residents as they pursue postsecondary education, and awarded over 5,000 grants and scholarships to residents to pursue higher education last year.

“For far too long, achieving the dream of higher education has been reserved for too few individuals,” said State Superintendent Dr. Christina Grant. “Education shouldn’t have to be a dream – it should be a reality. Together, DCTAG, the Mayor’s Scholars, and DC Futures – all unique to the District of Columbia – further expand access to college for thousands of DC residents each year.”

The DC Tuition Assistance Grant (DCTAG) is a federally-funded program that pays the difference between in-state and out-of-state tuition at schools attended by District students. Students are eligible to receive up to $10,000 towards tuition annually at public colleges nationwide and up to $2,500 towards tuition at private colleges in DC and private HBCUs. Interested students can apply for the DC Tuition Assistance Grant through the DC OneApp at dconeapp.dc.gov/

The Mayor’s Scholars Undergraduate Program is a locally funded program that provides need-based assistance for eligible students earning their first associate or bachelor’s degree. Both incoming and current college students are eligible for this award program. Interested students can apply for the Mayor’s Scholars Undergraduate Program by visiting scholarships.osse.dc.gov/.

DC Futures, launched in the fall of 2021, provides a scholarship and other support for DC residents seeking their first degree in a high-demand career field at any of three local universities: the University of the District of Columbia and the University of the District of Columbia Community College, Catholic University of America, and Trinity Washington University. In addition to providing residents with up to $8,000 in tuition support, the DC Futures Program also provides students with college coaching and access to emergency funds to help cover the cost of additional student expenses. In addition to the scholarship and program support, students are awarded a stipend of up to $1,500 per year. DC Futures was created through a $12 million investment of American Rescue Plan funds by the Bowser Administration. Interested residents can apply for the DC Futures program by visiting scholarships.osse.dc.gov/.

Students must apply to each program annually, so all 2022-23 applicants and awardees must reapply to be considered for 2023-24 awards. Applicants should follow each program’s application instructions and document requirements to ensure their application is complete.

OSSE manages grants, scholarships and other programs that support students’ college and career learning opportunities. Visit OSSE’s website for information about these grants and their application processes as well as other resources for college-bound residents. To learn more about DC Futures, DCTAG, or Mayor’s Scholars, please visit osse.dc.gov/page/scholarships-and-grants-students.

