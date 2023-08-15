Bowser Administration Announces Grant Recipients for the DACL Lead Agency Grant Program

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration and the Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL), announced the grant recipients of the Fiscal Year 2024 Lead Agency Grant. DACL’s Lead Agency Grant Program supports high-quality services for residents ages 60 and older by funding essential social programs, information services, nutrition services, and other forms of senior assistance.

“The Lead Agency Grants reaffirm our DC Values and our commitment to supporting residents as they safely age in place,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We know that an important part of aging in place means having access to programs and people that keep you safe, healthy, happy, and connected to community; that is the type of organizations and programming these grants support.”

DACL’s Lead Agency Grant Program ensures the delivery of effective community-based support and resources for older adults in a coordinated delivery system that is person-centered and culturally competent. Following a competitive selection process that included both community and staff reviewers, DACL announced the following organizations as recipients of the FY24 Lead Agency Grant:

Ward 1: East River Family Strengthening Collaborative - The mission of East River Family Strengthening Collaborative, Inc. (ERFSC) is to empower families, youth, seniors, and communities to become more self-sufficient through integrated and collaborative community-based services utilizing evidence-based practices that are family-focused and person-centered. DACL will be the lead agency for Ward 1 senior residents and will work in partnership with ERFSC. To learn more, visit erfsc.org.

Ward 2 & 3: Iona Senior Services – Iona supports individuals as they experience the challenges of aging by educating, advocating, and providing community-based services to help people age well and live well. To learn more, visit iona.org.

Ward 4: Genevieve N. Johnson Senior Day Care Program – The Genevieve N. Johnson Senior Day Care Center, also known as the GNJ, is a program that focuses on adult care. The program focuses on creating moments of joy and enhancing the lives of seniors. To learn more, visit gnjseniordaycare.com.

Ward 5 & 6: Seabury Resources for Aging – Seabury offers programs and wrap-around support services for DC’s older adults. The programs offered meet the fundamental needs of vulnerable older adults and provide the reassurance and support that families need to make the most important decisions about their future. To learn more, visit seaburyresources.org.

Ward 7 & 8: East River Family Strengthening Collaborative – The mission of East River Family Strengthening Collaborative, Inc. (ERFSC) is to empower families, youth, seniors, and communities to become more self-sufficient through integrated and collaborative community-based services utilizing evidence-based practices that are family focused and person-centered. To learn more, visit erfsc.org.

The selected organizations have showcased their capacity to innovate and deliver high-quality services for older adults, making them valuable partners in fulfilling DACL's mission to promote independence, dignity, and choice for seniors in the District. The organizations submitted grant proposals to demonstrate their plans to carry out the objectives of the grant to deliver high-quality services at DACL’s community dining sites and within each ward.

The Lead Agency Grants enable community partners to collaborate and mobilize resources from both public and private sectors to meet the diverse needs of older adults in the District. Through this collaborative effort, DACL will continue to ensure that seniors, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers have access to essential resources, support, and information to enhance their overall well-being.

“We are thrilled to partner with these outstanding organizations to enhance services for older adults in our community,” said Charon P.W. Hines, DACL Director. “The Lead Agency grant recipients have demonstrated a deep understanding of the needs of older adults and a commitment to delivering services with excellence and cultural sensitivity. Our team is excited to work with them to further enrich the lives of DC’s older residents, adults with disabilities, and those who care for them.”

For more information about the Lead Agency Grant program and other resources to support older adults living in DC, visit dacl.dc.gov.

