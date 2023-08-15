Three Prime Farms in New Jersey to be Auctioned Online by Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company
Farms in Hunterdon and Sussex Counties
Three farms of this caliber being offered at once is a rare event.”CLINTON, NJ, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company, the pioneering force in accelerated real estate marketing, is proud to announce the upcoming online auctions of three remarkable farms in New Jersey. These properties present a unique opportunity for buyers seeking expansive landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and versatile potential. The auctions will be conducted through the Max Spann online platform and offer prospective buyers a chance to own a slice of paradise. Do not miss your chance to seize these extraordinary farm opportunities in the Garden State.
• “Wonderland Farms” Hampton Township, NJ: A Spectacular Equestrian Haven
Discover the 127+/- Acres Equestrian Estate in Hampton Township, Sussex County, NJ which will be sold by an online auction concluding September 12th at 11 AM. It will be sold by order of the US Bankruptcy Court. With a lineage of only four owners since its establishment in 1810, this exceptional estate offers a rare investment prospect. An entertainer's haven, the property boasts provisions to host large gatherings or intimate events. Facilities include a riding stable, barn, in-ground pool, cabana guest suite, tennis courts, and more. The sprawling grounds offer a medley of outdoor pursuits, featuring ponds for ice skating and hockey, a skeet shooting area, and a pistol/archery range. Miles of trails are inviting for horseback riding, hiking, and snowmobiling. With an illustrious cultural heritage, the estate has hosted extraordinary events and even welcomed President Eisenhower. The property's R-3 zoning permits potential subdivision, offering ample frontage for diverse acreage configurations. Property Previews are scheduled from 12:00-noon to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23rd, and Wednesday, August 30th. This will provide a unique opportunity to explore the expansive property and its structures.
• “Beatty Farm” Bethlehem Township, NJ: A Water-Rich Agricultural Gem
Nestled alongside the scenic Musconetcong River in Bethlehem Township, Hunterdon County, the awe-inspiring "Beatty Farm" spans an impressive 155.77+/- acres and will be sold by an online auction concluding Thursday, September 14th at 11:00AM. This remarkable preserved farm is renowned for its robust aquifer, accompanied by an 80+/- ft water silo with a capacity of holding 60,000+/- gallons of water. This extraordinary aquifer guarantees sustainable agricultural operations for generations to come and the potential to have a water bottling business. The property highlights not only a charming c. 1800’s four-bedroom colonial home but also essential farm infrastructure. This includes a former dairy barn, storage sheds, a pool shed, and a spacious 50’x80’ barn featuring oil heating, electric supply, 16’ ceilings, and oversized access doors. These structures offer abundant space for storing and maintaining farm equipment, and fulfilling the practical requirements of any farm operation. The Beatty Farm's diverse landscape harmoniously blends cropland, pastures, and wooded areas. Recognized as a Dairy of Distinction Farm in the past, this cherished land currently thrives as a cattle and crop farm, rendering it a highly appealing investment opportunity within the farming community. Property Previews are scheduled from 12:00-noon to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26th and Tuesday, August 29th.
• Delaware Township, NJ Preserved Farm: A Bucolic Haven
Discover a pristine 49.94+/- acre preserved farm in Delaware Township, Hunterdon County, NJ, available for online auction concluding September 21st at 11 AM. Set amidst the breathtaking countryside of Hunterdon County, this property is a haven for those seeking natural beauty and agricultural pursuits. The farm features a charming three-bedroom country home, cozy guest cottage, and abundant farm infrastructure, including hay lofts, a two-car garage and a versatile four-bay equipment barn. With expansive cropland for hay production and ample pastures, this self-sufficient farm creates a harmonious blend of nature and agriculture. Conveniently located near historic Sergeantsville and Stockton, NJ, residents can enjoy dining and shopping along the scenic Delaware River, while easy access to Flemington, NJ, New Hope, PA, and major routes ensures connectivity to various points of interest. Property Previews will be held on Sunday, August 27th, and Saturday, September 9th from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. These previews offer a unique opportunity to explore the farms and envision the possibilities they hold.
“Three farms of this caliber being offered at once is a rare event,” said Max Spann Jr, President and CEO of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company. “Whatever your agricultural interest may be, one of these will certainly be right for you.”
Prospective bidders can participate in the online auctions through the Max Spann bidding platform or by using the Max Spann phone app. Comprehensive Property Information Packages, including terms and online bidding instructions, are available for download at www.maxspann.com or by calling 888-299-1438.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is a trailblazer in the real estate auction and advisory industry, boasting more than 50 years of experience in accelerated marketing. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program empowers sellers to control the terms and timing of their property sales. To learn more, visit www.maxspann.com.
