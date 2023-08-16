Dr. Paul Abend of Sanãre Center for Integrative Medicine Awarded As 2023 NJ Top Doc
NJ Top Docs proudly recognizes Paul Abend, DO, FAAPM&R from United Clinical Group, as an approved physician for 2023.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Docs proudly recognizes Paul Abend, DO, FAAPM&R of United Clinical Group as a reviewed and approved NJ Top Doc for 2023. Dr. Abend's dedication and expertise in the fields of Family Medicine and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation have earned him double-board certifications, reflecting his commitment to providing exceptional patient care.
At the heart of Dr. Abend's practice is a profound desire to enhance his patients' lives by alleviating pain, restoring mobility, and optimizing movement potential. Over the past two years his practice has grown to serve 100,000 patients across 12 different office locations. His unwavering commitment to delivering compassionate care ensures that each patient receives personalized attention and support throughout their treatment journey.
Dr. Abend's journey towards becoming a renowned medical professional began at UMDNJ- New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine, where he honed his skills and knowledge. As a Chief Resident in both the Department of Physical Medicine, Rehabilitation, and Pain Medicine, and the Department of Family Medicine at Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, he further solidified his expertise.
His pursuit of excellence led him to complete a Sports Medicine Fellowship at Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, equipping him with valuable insights into sports-related injuries and rehabilitation.
In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the medical field, Dr. Abend has received several prestigious awards. In 2021, he was honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award from his Medical School, Rowan Osteopathic Medical School, for his remarkable work in Autism. Two years prior, in 2019, he received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Drew University, celebrating his achievements in the field. Additionally, his dedication to Autism research and care earned him the 2011 Jefferson Award for NJ State and Regional, and the esteemed Dr. Margaret Bauman Award, bestowed upon him by Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School.
Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Abend actively contributes to the healthcare community. He is the Medical Director of Inpatient and Outpatient Rehabilitation Services at RWJ Barnabas Hospital at Rahway, where he continues to help shape the future of delivering quality healthcare. He’s also the President of Union County Surgical Center, demonstrating his leadership abilities and commitment to advancing medical facilities. He also consults with many Private Equity Healthcare companies.
NJ Top Docs is delighted to showcase Dr. Paul Abend's exceptional achievements and unwavering dedication to his patients and the medical field. His commitment to improving the lives of others through integrative medicine is a testament to his passion and expertise.
