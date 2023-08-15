Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists Wins “Best Varicose Vein Treatment Center in Houston 2023” in The Houston Chronicle’s “Best of the Best” Awards

[Houston, TX, August 15th, 2023] – Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists is proud to announce its recent victory – for the third year in a row – as the “Best Varicose Vein Treatment Center in Houston” in the Houston Chronicle’s highly acclaimed “Best of the Best” competition. This prestigious award recognizes the exceptional quality of care and unwavering commitment to patient well-being that Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists consistently provides.

The Houston Chronicle’s annual “Best of the Best” awards are a sought-after distinction, celebrating the finest businesses and services across Houston. The publication is considered one of the top news sites in the country with approximately 15 million unique visitors each month and more than 90 million page views on the site. For this competition, the citizens of Houston cast votes on the Houston Chronicle’s website to support their number one choice in each business category. In this year’s competition, Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists garnered the most votes from the people of Houston, winning the top spot and recognition for excellence in varicose vein treatment and care.

With a focus on delivering comprehensive vein care solutions, Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists has earned a reputation for providing innovative and effective treatments for varicose veins, spider veins and other related vein conditions. The clinic’s experienced and highly-trained medical team utilizes state-of-the-art technology to ensure patients receive the best possible outcomes.

“We are immensely honored to be named the ‘Best Varicose Vein Treatment Center in Houston 2023’ by The Houston Chronicle. This award is a testament to the dedication of our skilled professionals and the trust our patients place in us,” said Dr. Bardwil, board-certified vascular surgeon and founder of the vein surgical center.

This award underscores the clinic’s mission to improve the quality of life for individuals experiencing vein-related health issues. Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists remains committed to upholding the highest standards of patient care in the field of venous treatments. As the leading varicose vein treatment center in Houston, Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists invites anyone seeking vein treatment to schedule a consultation with Dr. Bardwil.

For more information about Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists and the range of vein treatments provided, please visit www.txvein.com

About Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists:

Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists is a renowned medical practice dedicated to providing exceptional vein care. Led by Dr. Michael Bardwil, the clinic utilizes cutting-edge technology and personalized treatment plans to ensure optimal outcomes for each patient.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/texas-vein-cosmetic-specialists-wins-best-varicose-vein-treatment-center-in-houston-2023-in-the-houston-chronicles-best-of-the-best-awards/

About Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists

Welcome to Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists. Dr. Michael Bardwil, our founder, is a board certified vascular surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He specializes in the treatment of veins and addresses issues related to vascular disease. Within our website, you will find comprehensive information about vein disease and you will learn about your options for vein treatment.

Contact Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists

13254 Forkland Drive

Houston

Texas 77077

United States

(713) 461-4945

Website: https://txvein.com/