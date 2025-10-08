La’ James International College Introduces Meevo Booking System to Enhance Student Training and Client Experience

Johnston, Iowa – La’ James International College (LJIC), a leader in cosmetology and health & beauty education, is proud to announce the implementation of Meevo, an innovative salon and spa booking system designed to streamline scheduling and elevate the client experience.

By incorporating Meevo across its campuses, LJIC reaffirms its dedication to preparing students with cutting-edge technology that mirrors real-world salon operations. The platform simplifies appointment booking for clients while giving students hands-on experience with tools they’ll likely use in their future careers—whether working in established salons or launching their own businesses after graduation.

“We believe that giving our students access to the same industry-leading technology professionals use is essential to their success,” said Jessica Howe, Director of Social Media at La’ James International College. “With Meevo, our students are being trained in the administrative and operational skills needed to thrive in today’s fast-paced industry.”

Meevo’s intuitive interface and powerful features ensure that clients enjoy a smooth booking experience, while students gain confidence managing appointments, customer service, and time efficiency. This forward-thinking approach aligns with LJIC’s mission to provide comprehensive education that blends technical skill with business acumen.

For more information about La’ James International College and its programs, visit https://ljic.edu.

About La’ James International College (LJIC)



La’ James International College has been an industry leader in health and beauty education for more than 50 years, offering innovative programs in cosmetology, esthetics, massage therapy, and nail technology. LJIC is dedicated to preparing students for success by combining technical training with hands-on experience in real salon and spa settings.

https://thenewsfront.com/la-james-international-college-introduces-meevo-booking-system-to-enhance-student-training-and-client-experience/

