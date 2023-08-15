CountingWorks PRO Launches ClientHub, an Innovative New Intake & Engagement Platform for Tax & Accounting Professionals
CPAs, EAs, and Tax Professionals Can Now Offer an Efficient System to Start Every Engagement, Saving Time & Organizing Clients Like Never BeforeNEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CountingWorks PRO, an online software platform that helps tax and accounting professionals digitize their entire front office, launches its ClientHub, an all-in-one client intake platform that enhances every client touchpoint. This new digital solution is designed to help pivot from the legacy paperwork mindset and save the average tax and accounting professional 2,400 hours per year.
ClientHub provides tools for pros to create their client proposals, accept payments, eSign engagement letters, and automate intake forms, questionnaires, to-do lists, and partner workflows in one easy-to-set-up sequence. Users have the ability to choose from a library of pre-written templates or create their own to best suit their needs. Additionally, ClientHub eliminates the need for multiple software programs and digitizes every step of the client journey.
“We created ClientHub to stand out from the complex practice management systems being marketed today. It shouldn’t take 30 days to get trained on how to use software,” stated Lee Reams II, Founder and CEO of CountingWorks, Inc. “More importantly it should not cost a fortune to manage your practice either.”
For more than three decades, CountingWorks PRO has been servicing independent CPAs, EAs, and tax and accounting professionals. The company is committed to helping finance professionals build more efficient practices by harnessing the power of the digital age. ClientHub is just one of the ways that CountingWorks PRO helps today’s tax and accounting firms bring the modern client experience to life. The CountingWorks PRO platform digitizes every touch point of a tax or accounting professional’s practice, giving pro’s the ability to manage their web design, marketing, and client communication in one place.
“I started digitizing my client proposals and intakes, making it easier for prospects to say yes and saving me hours chasing payments and closing deals,” said Kalisha Jackson, a tax professional from K.B. Daniel Company.
For additional details and a pricing overview of ClientHub, visit CountingWorks PRO online. Free trials and demos are available with one of CountingWorks PRO’s software experts.
About CountingWorks
Our mission is to help tax accounting professionals deliver better advice and client financial outcomes by modernizing their processes. CountingWorks removes the headache of building, running, and growing an accounting or tax firm. The CountingWorks platform allows firms to build a fully digitized practice, with minimal effort. The CountingWorks PRO platform brings together website creation, automated marketing, social media, public relations, SEO, and client relationship management into a one-stop-shop.
