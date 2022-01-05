CountingWorks PRO Announces the 2021 TaxBuzz Top 100 Tax Professionals & CountingWorks Top 100 Cloud Accounting Experts
The pandemic changed the working habits of businesses around the world— with it, individuals and business owners are relying on qualified professionals to help.NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CountingWorks PRO, the leader in digital client experiences for tax and accounting firms, today released their 7th annual TaxBuzz list of top tax professionals and 4th annual CountingWorks list of top cloud accounting experts.
The TaxBuzz list includes 100 highly rated independent tax professionals around the country, while the CountingWorks list showcases 100 accounting providers who operate outstanding connected client experiences.
“The overwhelming majority of tax and accounting firms have risen to the challenge brought on by the pandemic. The advisory services from qualified accounting and tax professionals has been the reason many businesses and industries have transitioned to a hybrid work model effectively, even with no warning,” said Lee Reams II, CEO of CountingWorks PRO. “While some work habits have returned to normal—the connected client experience isn’t going away. Individuals and businesses are looking to hire tax and accounting professionals with a new set of skills and the reviews for our top 100 TaxBuzz and CountingWorks professionals showcase the value of creating proactive, smart solutions.”
With the hybrid work model becoming the new normal, online reviews and a digital first practice is one of the most important criteria used by customers to select products and services. Professionals are now being continuously measured against competing firms at a rate that has never existed before.
Selection criteria for the TaxBuzz and CountingWorks Top 100 lists included the number and quality of five-star reviews received on each site during the 2021 calendar year. Professionals included on the list will be awarded with a unique badge that will be added to their TaxBuzz and CountingWorks profiles and their practice websites demonstrating this honor.
One of the 2021 TaxBuzz Top 100 professionals, Terry O’Neil noted, “Thank you for the honor of being included in TaxBuzz Top 100 for 2021! TaxBuzz has been an indispensable marketing partner throughout the past six plus years, and I can't imagine the future without it. TaxBuzz, like any other business entity, is made up of the people behind the scenes who "run the show," many who I've become acquainted with. They, and the leadership of TaxBuzz, are truly what makes it such a wonderful organization and a social media powerhouse!”
The TaxBuzz.com site includes an option called “MatchMe” which allows site visitors to specify the types of help needed, location, and other preferences. TaxBuzz then matches the taxpayer with highly rated accountants and tax professionals based on its proprietary algorithm using factors such as reviews, TaxBuzz Verified status, services offered, industry specialties, and more.
CountingWorks.com, launched in 2018, provides a marketplace for clients to find qualified cloud accounting and virtual finance help, including CPAs, virtual CFOs, bookkeepers, and other accounting professionals. Similar to TaxBuzz’s “MatchMe” feature, CountingWorks matches clients with their ideal professional based on service desired, company size, industry, accounting software, and more. To see the full list of the TaxBuzz Top 100 Tax Professionals, visit:
https://www.taxbuzz.com/blog/announcing-the-taxbuzz-top-100-professionals-of-2021
To see the full list of the CountingWorks Top 100 Cloud Accounting Experts, visit:
https://www.countingworks.com/blog/announcing-the-countingworks-top-100-professionals-of-2021
With the tax season just around the corner, taxpayers are advised to start early by visiting TaxBuzz.com to find a qualified digital first professional. Some highly rated professionals on TaxBuzz regularly stop taking new clients early in the tax season, including various pros on our Top 100 list.
Additionally, the beginning of a new year is a chance to start fresh with your small business accounting and finances. The shift from reactive technology after so much of our lives shifted digital since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s never been a better time to use CountingWorks.com to find a top-rated cloud accounting expert, virtual CFO, CPA, or accounting professional and get off on the right foot in 2022.
Tax or accounting practices wanting to be included in the TaxBuzz and/or CountingWorks marketplaces can contact our team by calling 1-800-442-2477 x3.
