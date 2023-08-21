PatchMaster Expands Presence in Western New Jersey and Bucks County with New Franchise Owner
Craig Lutzca Launches PatchMaster Serving Western New Jersey and Bucks CountyHACKETTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the nation's leading drywall repair franchise, is thrilled to announce the addition of Craig Lutcza as the new franchise owner of PatchMaster Serving Western New Jersey and Bucks County areas. With over 25 years of experience as a professional chef and Culinary Director in the hotel, restaurant, and retail sectors, combined with a background in chimney cleaning and repair, Lutcza brings a wealth of expertise and a customer-centric approach to his new venture.
Lutcza’s extensive experience in the service industry has honed his customer service skills and instilled a commitment to ensuring complete customer satisfaction. His passion for delivering high-quality workmanship and attention to detail aligns perfectly with PatchMaster's mission of providing exceptional drywall repair services.
When asked about his decision to own a PatchMaster franchise, Lutcza shared, "After considering several investment opportunities, PatchMaster stood out as the best choice for us. The extensive territory available in our local area, the unwavering support from the corporate team, proven franchise business model, and the value offered by the comprehensive start-up packages convinced us that PatchMaster was the ideal opportunity for success."
With a strong background in the chimney business and his son Alex's experience as an electrician's apprentice, Lutcza understands the importance of providing comprehensive solutions to customers. He expressed excitement about the potential to fill the niche gap in the market, saying, "We've encountered situations where customers were left with unfinished jobs and no solution. PatchMaster allows us to provide reliable and efficient drywall repair services, leaving customers satisfied and their homes looking great."
Lutcza’s family significantly influenced his decision to become a PatchMaster franchisee. He shared, "My son Alex was pivotal in my decision-making process. He expressed a strong interest in joining me on this entrepreneurial journey instead of pursuing a traditional college education. After intense deliberations and exploring various opportunities, he convinced me that PatchMaster was the perfect fit for us. We are confident that we made the right choice in choosing PatchMaster."
Operating the business as a family endeavor, Lutcza works alongside his son Alex, who will serve as a full-time technician and partner, and his daughter Lena, who will assist part-time with bookkeeping, marketing, and general office tasks. This family-focused approach reflects PatchMaster's commitment to fostering a supportive and collaborative working environment. Beyond his professional pursuits, Lutzca enjoys outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, and boating.
"We are delighted to welcome Craig Lutcza as the newest franchise owner of PatchMaster serving Western New Jersey and Bucks County," said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. "Craig's extensive service industry background, commitment to customer satisfaction, and attention to detail make him a perfect fit for PatchMaster. We are confident that Craig and his dedicated family members will provide exceptional drywall repair services to homeowners in the area. We look forward to supporting Craig on his journey as a PatchMaster franchise owner and witnessing his success in delivering top-quality drywall repairs and outstanding customer experiences."
PatchMaster Serving Western New Jersey and Bucks County offers a fast, professional solution for drywall and plaster repairs for residential and commercial structures. Lutzca proudly serves Sussex County, Warren County, western Hunterdon County, western Mercer County, Bucks County, PA, and others in western New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.
For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 140 territories to more than 70 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is revolutionizing the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.
