FloridaCommerce Awards More Than $184,000 for Economic Development Planning Through the Competitive Florida Partnership Program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, FloridaCommerce awarded $184,475 to fund the creation of strategic plans for fostering economic development in Gadsden, Polk, Levy and Highlands counties through the Competitive Florida Partnership Program. The program, administered by FloridaCommerce, supports communities in developing plans to attract new businesses, create workforce opportunities, improve resiliency to disasters, and connect with various state and federal resources to expand their economies.

Since 2019, more than $1.1 million has been awarded to 29 Florida communities through the Competitive Florida Partnership Program, one piece of Governor DeSantis’ large-scale effort to cultivate local economies and stimulate aggressive economic growth for small businesses.

“Under Governor DeSantis leadership FloridaCommerce is committed to assisting sustainable growth in Florida’s rural communities for generations to come,” said Florida Commerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly. “FloridaCommerce is proud to partner with local communities to help them create an economic development vision, so they are able to take steps to bring those visions to life.”

Each of the four communities selected to participate in the Competitive Florida Partnership Program will receive funds for the development of strategic plans for economic growth and resiliency. The communities that will receive awards are as follows:

Gadsden County ($59,475.50) – capitalize on the rich commercial, cultural, and environmental resource in the County while developing their workforce, supporting existing businesses, and attracting new businesses.

City of Lake Wales ($40,000) – create an economic development strategy.

City of Williston ($45,000) - create an economic development implementation strategy for the downtown and surrounding neighborhoods and commercial areas.

Highlands County ($40,000) – complete their strategic plan by refining the current targeted business recruitment, retention, and expansion strategy.