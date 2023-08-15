AI Evolution and AI Insider Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate AI Industry Insights

AI Insider and AI Evolution have partnered

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Evolution, a leading LinkedIn platform delivering cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) information, will partner with AI Insider, a subsidiary of Resonance, provider of high-impact news and market intelligence platforms in emerging technologies.

The collaboration between AI Evolution and AI Insider promises to provide AI enthusiasts, professionals, and the broader tech community with a new level of incisive industry updates, thought leadership, and comprehensive news coverage. With a shared vision to enhance the collective brand experience and better serve customers, this partnership aims to fortify the AI landscape with unparalleled insights and expertise.

AI Evolution's reputation as the leading LinkedIn portal for AI news, tips and tricks, positions it as the go-to source for staying ahead in the rapidly evolving AI domain. The platform's extensive reach and engagement make it a focal point for professionals seeking credible and up-to-the-minute information. It was founded by Chase Dimond, Partner at ecommerce email marketing agency Structured and founder of several fast-growing businesses seeing over 500,000 subscribers across channels.

“This collaboration is an impeccable strategic fit”, said Dimond, “It unites AI Evolution's industry reach with AI Insider's robust insights and market intelligence. I am excited to build on our collaboration with AI Insider’s team.”

AI Insider, an integral part of Resonance, brings a wealth of experience and expertise in providing top-tier news and market intelligence across emerging technologies. Started as a tongue-in-cheek experiment to see if AI-relevant content could be entirely generated by AI, the business has grown to provide incisive coverage on the industry. The AI Insider team will add business, research and investment news to AI Evolution to create a comprehensive look at the AI landscape, from individual user to enterprise and beyond. The team is also interested in making sure AI is adopted in an ethical manner and plans to build through leadership around those issues.

This partnership will enable AI Insider to leverage its strengths and collaborate with AI Evolution to offer deeper thought leadership and more comprehensive news coverage, said Alex Challans, CEO of Resonance.

"We are excited to join forces with AI Evolution to elevate the AI industry discourse," said Challans. "This partnership aligns with our mission to empower AI enthusiasts and professionals with valuable insights that fuel innovation and growth. By combining AI Evolution's incredibly popular and respected platform with AI Insider's rich industry knowledge, we are poised to set new standards in delivering the right information to the people building ethical, effective AI."

Through this partnership, both AI Evolution and AI Insider envision growing their collective brand presence, enriching the content experience for their audiences and contributing significantly to the advancement of AI knowledge and practice.

As the AI industry continues its rapid evolution, the synergy between AI Evolution and AI Insider marks a pivotal step forward in fostering deeper engagement, knowledge sharing and networking opportunities within the AI community.

Stay tuned for an oncoming wave of incisive updates and thought leadership that will redefine the AI landscape.