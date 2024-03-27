Resonance Announces Six Technology, Investment Leaders to Join Its Advisory Board

Resonance is pleased to welcome six distinguished leaders and pioneers in technology, business and investing to its advisory board as the company grows its intelligence engine, helping customers navigate the technologies of the future.

TORONTO, CANADA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experiencing rapid growth and setting goals for continued expansion, Resonance is pleased to welcome six distinguished leaders and pioneers in technology, business and investing to its advisory board as the company grows its intelligence engine, helping customers navigate the technologies of the future.

These advisors will provide a strategic sounding board and network access as the company rapidly expands its global intelligence and media business in the world’s strategic growth industries.

The advisory board includes:

Dan Caruso is the Managing Director of Caruso Ventures, a family office that invests in high-impact, tech-enabled scaleups. Dan has invested in multiple Quantum (Atom Computing, Infleqtion, Maybell Quantum Industries and Vescent) and SpaceTech (Agile Space Industries, Boom Supersonic, Canopy Aerospace, and Radia) companies. Dan was the founding CEO / Chairman of Zayo Group, where investors enjoyed a $8.5B equity exit on a $1.0B investment. Zayo was Dan's third startup, all of which exited for more than $14 billion. Dan also led the take private of ICG, which achieved a 25X return and led to the ideation of Zayo. Dan is an advocate for Colorado's entrepreneurial communities and serves on the boards of Endeavor Colorado, Colorado Thrives and Elevate Quantum.

Inder Singh served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Arm Limited, a British semiconductor and software design company, from 2019 to 2022, where he led the global finance organization as well as corporate IT operations, procurement and enterprise security teams. From November 2016 to April 2019, Mr. Singh served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and from March 2016 to November 2016, as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, of Unisys Corp., a publicly listed company. Prior to that, Mr. Singh was a Managing Director at SunTrust Bank’s equities unit, and a Senior Vice President in finance at Comcast Corporation. Mr. Singh is currently a member of the board of directors of John Wiley & Sons, Inc., a publicly listed publishing company, and of Affinity Federal Credit Union, a U.S. financial services firm. Mr. Singh has also advised startups as a member of Columbia University’s Entrepreneurship Advisory Board, and participates as a project advisor for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on national security and critical infrastructure issues. Mr. Singh received an M.B.A. in finance from New York University and holds M.S. and a B.S. degrees in engineering from Columbia University.

Anton Black is a Global Partner at Rothschild & Co where he is Co-Head of their European Technology Global Advisory Team based in London. He has over 20 years experience at Rothschild & Co and has advised start ups, founders, corporate and investors across the technology space from software to tech services to industrial technology and in the digital ecosystem. His deal experience across Europe covers M&A, fundraising and IPOs transactions and has advised on over 100 transactions with transaction sizes ranging from tens of millions to multiple billions.

Julianto Sidarto is a retired Managing Director of Accenture, with over 26 years of Management Consulting, Technology, and Operations experience, helping clients define and execute large scale business change. He has served as Country Managing Director of Indonesia, Managing Director of Operations South-East Asia, and various other regional leadership roles. He has lived and worked in Indonesia, USA, Germany, Singapore, and Malaysia. Post retirement up to now he has served as Non-executive Board Member at several listed and non-listed companies, as Management Advisor in many Technology start-ups from seed-funding to decacorn, and as advisory board/ mentor in non-profit organizations and impact funds in Indonesia.

Stuart Woods is a highly regarded expert in strategy, product road mapping, government relations, and mentoring. He has 35 years extensive experience – a network to support - in deep tech product portfolio management; spanning start-ups through to publicly traded businesses, comprising eleven disruptive technologies and five acquisitions – with a third of his career in lasers including SPI Lasers’ public offering on AIM. Stuart is Chief Operating and Strategy Officer at Quantum Exponential, previously was MD at Oxford Instruments, and VP of Survey Solutions at Hexagon AB – where he created their mobile mapping business unit. Oxford Instruments provided the environments for quantum technology discoveries. Stuart worked at Cisco Systems and Pirelli Optical Systems during the telecom boom – leading product management. He supported David Hall at Velodyne during the growth of autonomous vehicles. He graduated from North Carolina State University.

Shelli Brunswick, with a 35-year tenure in the global space ecosystem, has carved a niche as a transformative leader. Her career, marked by roles such as U.S. Air Force leader in space acquisition, program management, policy, and congressional liaison; former COO of Space Foundation; and CEO & Founder of SB Global LLC, reflects her dedication to innovation, entrepreneurship, and diversity. Brunswick chairs the board of Manufacturer’s Edge, an entity aligned with the U.S. Department of Commerce, and serves on the executive boards of the Global Women Leaders Committee of the World Business Angels Investment Forum and AeroAI Global Solutions, leveraging space technologies for global challenges. Additionally, she is the Board Chair for Tod'Aers Global Network, emphasizing space studies, technology innovation, and R&D. Her leadership extends to shaping the space industry's future through contributions to NASA, the European Space Agency, and engagement with think tanks like the Hudson Institute and the Wilson Center. Recognized for her advocacy for women in space, Brunswick has received numerous accolades, including being named among the Top 100 Women of the Future in Emerging Technology.

As Resonance accelerates, the advisory board will play a pivotal role in providing timely commercial, operational and strategic advice. Resonance’s portfolio of intelligence and media products and services act as essential tools for industries and governments, addressing the world's most pressing issues with cutting-edge technological solutions. The portfolio includes The Quantum Insider, Space Impulse, Metaverse Insider, Climate Insider and AI Insider.

