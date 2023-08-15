University of North Florida Launches Three New Medical Cannabis Education Certificates with Green Flower
Students will receive cutting-edge preparation in these certificate programs to prepare them to excel in this emerging and highly competitive growing market...”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of North Florida Division of Continuing Education (UNF CE) announced today that it is collaborating with Green Flower, a leader in cannabis education, to launch three new online medical cannabis education certificate programs.
— Edythe M. Abdullah, Dean of UNF’s Division of Continuing Education
These non-credit programs provide interested professionals with the specialized skills and knowledge for successful careers in the highly regulated medical marijuana industry. The first session of classes for the online certificate programs will begin in September 2023.
According to Florida’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU), medical cannabis patient registrations have risen in recent years. In 2022, OMMU indicated that 756,104 Floridians were registered as eligible patients with the ability to obtain prescriptions from any of 2,558 registered doctors to buy medical cannabis from 485 licensed dispensaries throughout the state. This trend is anticipated to continue, with yearly sales estimated to reach $6 billion by 2030.
“This is a unique opportunity for the university to collaborate with an industry leader in the cannabis education industry to offer in-demand certificate programs that enable individuals from a variety of fields and interests to develop specialized knowledge and skills in some of the most important areas of the cannabis industry,” said Edythe M. Abdullah, Dean of UNF’s Division of Continuing Education. “Students will receive cutting-edge preparation in these certificate programs to prepare them to excel in this emerging and highly competitive growing market while applying ethical business practices and quality standards to the Florida cannabis industry.”
Green Flower believes standardized cannabis education can empower the next generation of business leaders and propel the industry forward.
“Green Flower is honored to announce the launch of our partnership with the University of North Florida to offer education programs related to the legal cannabis industry. After much time, discussion, and efforts on their part, we really got to know the team at UNF’s Division of Continuing Education well, and their desire to find a solution to help people in Florida and beyond tap into career opportunities in the cannabis industry was truly innovative and deliberate,” said Daniel Kalef, Chief Growth Officer at Green Flower. “We applaud and appreciate the commitment of the administration at UNF to be a part of the solution and pathway for opportunity in the cannabis industry and we are excited to help them begin offering these programs to the public starting in September.”
The programs, which will be available through UNF CE, can benefit job seekers in healthcare fields, retail professionals, regulators, advocates, and company executives. Courses are available to everyone over the age of 18—no UNF degree program enrollment is required. Registration is now open. Visit our website to register or learn about the cannabis certificates.
###
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower (https://www.green-flower.com/) is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower’s content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
About the UNF Division of Continuing Education
The University of North Florida Division of Continuing Education offers unparalleled education and training programs that the community selects for personal enrichment, professionals prefer for career advancement, employers recommend to associates and companies seek for long-term success.
Jessica Murray
UNF Division of Continuing Education
+1 904-620-5801
jessica.murray@unf.edu