Tropical Latin Night Organized at EMU

On August 10, 2023, Thursday, at 8:00 PM, the International Student Activities and Student Societies Unit operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University Social and Cultural Activities Directorate organized a Tropical Latin Night event at the EMU Beach Club. Attended by Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs, the event received significant interest from students from various countries.

During the vibrant event, attendees enjoyed the music and dances of Latin culture accompanied by DJ Beerdboi, guitarists, and dance artists. Participants were served with food and tropical drinks during the event. Students enthusiastically took photos amidst the ambiance created by handmade colorful decorations prepared specifically for the occasion.