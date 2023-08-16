The Libman Company Offers 5 Tips for Keeping Dorm Rooms Clean
Students Can Get a Fresh Freshmen Start on Dorm Room CleaningARCOLA, ILL., UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As millions of teenagers across the U.S. head to college for the first time, they’ll realize quickly that they’re on their own for keeping their dorm rooms clean and tidy. That’s why it’s important to send freshmen off to college with the right cleaning tools. The Libman Company, a 127-year-old manufacturer of household and commercial cleaning products, offers some tips.
Sweeping up crumbs: They won’t have a lot of floor space to clean, thank goodness, but as students snack in their rooms between meals and classes, they are likely to make a small mess. The Libman Whisk Broom and Dust Pan is perfect for sweeping up crumbs, dust and dirt. Its small size is also perfect for their smaller than imagined room.
Dusting: Dorms are often in old buildings, and a lot of dust gets circulated through the vents and can accumulate quickly. Get your student the Libman Flexible Microfiber Wand to dust the light fixtures, tops of windows and blinds. Or, try the new Libman Microfiber Dusting Mitt which is ideal for using on bookshelves, desks and tables.
Laundry: Parents are off the hook for doing their kids’ laundry for a little while. Students will likely have to travel either down many stairs or across the hall, so get them a laundry bag with a shoulder strap, a reasonably-sized bottle of detergent, dryer sheets and a stain remover stick.
Dishes: Luckily most students don’t have to clean the bathroom in college typically, but they do need to clean the dishes they keep and use in their room. Pack a few Libman Antibacterial Sponges and some dish soap so your student can clean his or her dirty bowls and mugs when they miss meals in the dining hall.
Disinfecting: While living in the dorms can be fun, there can also be an abundance of germs being passed around. To help students avoid getting sick and missing classes, make sure they have a disinfectant cleaner with a washable Libman Microfiber Sponge Cloths to frequently wipe down surfaces and door handles.
It may seem daunting to your child to have to keep their room clean on their own, but they’ll get used to it. For more information on Libman products, visit www.libman.com.
About The Libman Company
The Libman Company is a family-owned company that has been making quality cleaning tools since 1896. The company manufactures products from brooms and mops to more specialized tools for kitchen and bathroom cleaning and industrial uses. Libman proudly manufactures most of their products in the United States, including the company’s well-known Wonder® Mop. For more information about the Libman Company, please visit www.libman.com.
