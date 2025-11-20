The Libman Company Shares Cleaning Tips to Make Holiday Entertaining a Breeze

Photo credit: picjumbo.com

The Libman Company is a family-owned company that has been making quality cleaning tools since 1896.

ARCOLA, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holidays are a time for joy, family, and celebration—but before the guests arrive and the festivities begin, it’s time to tackle the cleaning checklist. The Libman Company , America’s trusted name in cleaning since 1896, offers seven expert tips to make homes shine from floor to ceiling using products that get the job done quickly and efficiently.1. Start with a Deep Sweep.Before mopping, give floors a clean foundation by sweeping thoroughly—especially into corners and under cabinets and furniture. A quality broom’s firm bristles will grab dust, crumbs, and debris in one go, making pre-party prep (and post-party cleanup) faster and more effective.2. Make Floors Guest-Ready.High-traffic areas like entryways and kitchens see extra wear during the holidays. The Libman Dual-Sided Freedom® Microfiber Spray Mop cleans hardwood, tile, or laminate floors effortlessly—just fill the refillable tank with a favorite cleaning solution and spray while mopping. Its reusable microfiber pad saves money and reduces waste.3. Refresh the Dining Room.Before setting the table, hosts should give the dining area a quick once-over. Light fixtures can be dusted, and curtains or blinds given a gentle brush to remove buildup. Chair seats and table legs should be wiped down, and a mop or vacuum run over the floor to catch crumbs or dust. These simple touch-ups help the entire space feel polished and ready for guests.4. Tidy Up the Guest Bathroom.No one wants a less-than-sparkling powder room. Give mirrors, sinks, and countertops a quick wipe to remove toothpaste splatters or water marks. Make sure the toilet paper roll is full and take a moment to wipe the top of the toilet tank and the base for a truly polished look. Freshen up hand towels, restock soap and tissues, and add a small seasonal candle or vase of greenery to make guests feel welcome.5. Wipe Away Kitchen Chaos.Cooking for a crowd can leave countertops sticky and greasy, but it’s expensive to use paper towels for messes. Microfiber cloths are a great choice because they are washable and reusable. Wipe down surfaces and appliances, and don't forget the inside of the microwave. Microfiber cloths trap dirt and bacteria without chemicals, leaving a streak-free shine on stainless steel, granite, and glass.6. Don’t Forget the Entryway.First impressions start at the door. Lay down a durable doormat to catch snow, salt, and dirt before it gets tracked inside, and keep a small broom and dustpan handy for quick touch-ups between guests. A clean, clutter-free entryway sets the tone for a warm and welcoming home.7. End the Season with a Fresh Start.Once guests depart, take a few minutes to restore order. Launder all microfiber pads and cloths for reuse, recycle packaging where possible, and store Libman tools for the next round of cleaning.For more cleaning inspiration and product details, visit www.libman.com or follow @LibmanCompany on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.