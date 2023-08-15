Press Releases

08/15/2023

Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker Announce Recipients of Summer Mental Health Grants for Schools and Camps

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker today announced the release of more than $4.5 million in funding for 48 school districts and summer camp programs across Connecticut that will be used to support the delivery of mental health services for students during the summer months over a three-year period.

Awarded under the Connecticut State Department of Education’s Summer Mental Health Supports Grant program, the grants for each district and summer camp program range from $12,000 to $50,000 in each of the first two years and are reduced to 70% of that amount in year three. The competitive grant program is utilizing funding the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This is the third of three rounds of grants the department is releasing with ARPA funding that are aimed at increasing access to mental health support services for youths in schools. Eligible costs incurred beginning in summer 2023 through summer 2025 are reimbursable under this grant program.

Grant recipients will be required to attend a training session and complete the compliance documents for the use of ARPA funding. A notification for the training will be sent to the recipients.

Governor Lamont said, “The need for mental health support services among youths does not stop at the end of the school year, and these grants will enable these critical services to continue during the summer months.”

Commissioner Russell-Tucker said, “This investment further underscores our commitment to collaboration across various sectors, multiple state agencies, and levels of government in addressing the growing demand for social, emotional, and mental health support among our students. By partnering with schools, camps, and community-based programs, we are ensuring that services are available year-round.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “Children’s mental health needs take no summer vacation – and neither can we in meeting them. These federal funds will no doubt make an enormous difference in the lives of thousands of children in our state. At a time when mental health services for youth are needed more than ever, I am proud to see Connecticut step up and dedicate federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to increase Connecticut student access to these vital services during the summer months.”

Senator Chris Murphy said, “The American Rescue Plan has provided Connecticut schools with the resources necessary to identify struggling students and connect them to the care they need, but the youth mental health crisis requires our attention year-round. I’m proud these federal dollars will ensure fewer kids fall through the cracks during the summer.”

Congressman John B. Larson (CT-01) said, “When we passed the American Rescue Plan in Congress, we worked hard to ensure states and municipalities had the flexibility they needed to directly address the needs our communities face. Studies show that the majority of our nation’s young people do not have access to adequate mental health services, and this investment of nearly $800,000 to school districts and organizations in my district will play a critical role in ensuring students can access care even when school is not in session.”

Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-02) said, “It’s common knowledge by now that America’s youth need more access to mental health care and counseling, but across the country, a serious lack of mental health services has persisted for years. These federal American Rescue Plan funds are going to help reverse that trend across the state by ensuring students have support year-round.”

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) said, “As chair of the House Appropriations Committee, I helped pass the American Rescue Plan. It intentionally committed investments in mental health, which is especially vital for our children. I am proud the American Rescue Plan has enabled Governor Lamont to strengthen our states public health infrastructure for our children, because it takes partnerships like this between federal, state, and local entities to achieve our goals.”

Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) said, “Mental health challenges have only grown through the past few years as students continue to grapple with the fallout from COVID-19. Our schools have made great progress in offering comprehensive services for children, and these grants will allow that critical care to extend through the summer months. This is exactly the type of program that the American Rescue Plan was intended to support, and I am proud to have helped deliver this funding to Connecticut.”

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (CT-05) said, “I greatly appreciate the decision to invest American Rescue Plan Act funds to prioritize mental health services for students during the summer months. This is imperative for the overall well-being and academic success of Connecticut students.”