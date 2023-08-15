Local Marketing Solutions Group, Inc. Named to Inc. 5000 for Sixth Consecutive Year – Ranks at 1600
Local Marketing Solutions Group (LMSG), offers the broadest and most efficient marketing solutions to national and international brands that drive revenue through local sales and marketing channels.
Local Marketing Solutions Group, Inc. Named to Inc. 5000 for Sixth Consecutive Year – Ranks at 1600. The Marketing Solutions Provider Continues its Streak.
Despite our success, we are not content and will continue to add emerging technologies and content channels and also acquire more companies to broaden the scope of marketing execution capabilities.”ROLLING MEADOWS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Make it six straight years for Local Marketing Solutions Group, Inc. (LMSG).
— Al Croke, LMSG President and CEO
For the sixth consecutive year the comprehensive marketing solutions provider has made the Inc. 5000, a list of the nation’s fastest growing private companies. LMSG ranked 1600 on the 2023 list - based on a three-year growth rate of 353 percent.
The list by the business publication Inc. represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—independent small businesses. Microsoft, Vizio, Intuit, Timberland, Chobani, Oracle, Zappos.com, and many other well-known brands first gained public awareness through the Inc. recognition.
LMSG provides clients with full marketing services execution capabilities, including award winning creative and digital services supported by a suite of proprietary marketing content management and automation software platforms geared to streamline corporate marketing execution processes through local sales and marketing channels.
“LMSG continues its strong growth, and that is due to our people and solutions, providing measurable revenue growth to the clients who continue to partner with us and understand that marketing LOCALLY has the biggest impact on their business success” said Al Croke, LMSG President and CEO. “Receiving this recognition for a sixth consecutive year shows that we continue to execute successfully, and the fact that we stayed in the top 2,000 tells us that we are relevant and successful in helping businesses effectively reach their respective audiences. We are committed to our mission of helping clients deliver relevant local content through a suite of services and by whatever medium resonates with their customers.”
“Despite our success, we are not content and will continue to add emerging technologies and content channels and also acquire more companies to broaden the scope of marketing execution capabilities. All aligned to deliver the best possible results for our clients.”
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2022 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”
ABOUT LOCAL MARKETING SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Local Marketing Solutions Group, Inc. (www.lmsg.co) was formed in 2012 by the executive management team of JGSullivan Interactive Inc. The purpose of the holding company is to continue the expansion of offering the broadest and most efficient marketing and sales solutions to national and international brands that drive revenue through local sales and marketing channels. The company provides marketing automation technology and supporting sales and marketing services capabilities, allowing corporate sales and marketing to control brand image and to ultimately facilitate use of product and service content and materials from national to local channels.
Operating units and corporate brands include JGSullivan Interactive (Chicago), DuFour Advertising (Sheboygan, WI), KMA One (Atlanta), Webly Guys (Chicago), Godwin (Jackson, MS).
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
The 2023 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020 (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired). The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
Al Croke
Local Marketing Solutions Group
+1 312-475-2179
email us here