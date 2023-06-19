Local Marketing Solutions Group, Inc. announces LOI with Datable Technology to Acquire 3Tier Logic Platform
The sale of Datable’s 3Tier Logic Platform will add recurring revenues and enterprise customers to LMSG’s current suite of marketing technology services.
ROLLING MEADOWS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Marketing Solutions Group, Inc. (LMSG) announced today a Letter of Intent (LOI) has been signed with Datable Technology Corp. (TSXV: DAC) (OTCQB: TTMZF), the developer of a proprietary, SaaS-based Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform. Under the LOI, LMSG will purchase all material assets and liabilities related to Datable's 3Tier SaaS business for equity in LMSG. The sale of Datable's 3Tier Logic Platform adds high-margin recurring revenues and additional enterprise customers to LMSG's current suite of marketing technology products and services.
— Al Croke, LMSG President and CEO
“LMSG continues its strong growth both organically and through acquisition, and we are particularly excited with what the 3Tier Logic Platform adds to our portfolio of marketing technology and services to enterprise clients.” said Al Croke, LMSG President and CEO. “We are eager to explore the integration of our services with 3Tier’s enterprise clients, and how that technology delivers greater value with our hub of Technology solutions for loyalty and consumer growth programs. These services include marketing automation technology, data-driven lead generation and market development, state-of-the-art eCommerce, marketing research, public relations, website development, and a complete range of advertising services including creative, media planning and buying, digital marketing, and video production.
“We have invested significant time and capital into developing a SaaS platform and proving its value to some of the largest enterprises in the U.S. by driving measurable ROI via monetization of first-party consumer data. We have been looking for the right partner with the resources to leverage the value of our SaaS consumer marketing and consumer data platform,” said Rob Craig, CEO of Datable. “We believe we can achieve scale and drive high-margin revenue growth as part of LMSG and access the resources that will enable us to provide further value to our customers, shareholders and debenture holders.”
Under the LOI, a Definitive Agreement is to be signed no later than July 31, 2023, and the Acquisition is to be closed no later than November 30, 2023, unless extended by mutual agreement.
ABOUT LOCAL MARKETING SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC.
Local Marketing Solutions Group, Inc. (lmsg.co) was recently named for the fifth consecutive year to the annual Inc. 5000 ranking of fastest growing privately held companies. It was formed in 2012 by the executive management team of JGSullivan Interactive Inc. The purpose of the holding company is to continue the expansion of offering the broadest and most efficient marketing and sales solutions to national and international brands that drive revenue through local sales and marketing channels. The company provides marketing automation technology and supporting sales and marketing services capabilities, allowing corporate sales and marketing to control brand image and to ultimately facilitate use of product and service content and materials from national to local channels. Corporate brands include JGSullivan Interactive (Chicago), DuFour Advertising (Sheboygan, WI), KMA One (Atlanta), Webly Guys (Chicago) and Godwin (Jackson, MS).
ABOUT DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Datable has developed PLATFORM3 a proprietary Consumer Lifecycle and Data Management Platform that is sold to global consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by some of the worlds’ most valuable consumer brands to access new consumer communities and engage them while collecting, analyzing, and managing their first-party data. PLATFORM3 incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behavior, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com, and http://www.3tl.com.
