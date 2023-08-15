Northbound State Street lane closure to shift

BISMARCK, N.D. – The middle northbound lane on State Street will open to traffic by mid-morning Tuesday, August 15. The left lane will then be closed for construction work.



The lane closures are in effect on State Street from East Divide to East Calgary Avenue. Additional lane closures are expected throughout the next few weeks.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -







CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

