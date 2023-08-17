Submit Release
Yoke's Fresh Markets Partners With DailyPay to Provide Financial Wellness Benefit to Team Members

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yoke's Fresh Markets (Yoke’s), an employee-owned Washington-based chain of grocery stores, has partnered with DailyPay – the leading provider of on-demand pay. Through this partnership, Yoke’s employees can access their pay immediately after completing a shift, empowering employees to pay bills, invest, spend and save on their own schedule.

Since implementing DailyPay last year, Yoke’s Fresh Market has seen a 34% increase in employee tenure among its employees who use DailyPay. On average, their employees that use DailyPay are staying 31 days longer on the job than those who do not.

“It’s always nice to give our associates an additional benefit that our competitors may not have,” said John Orton, Vice President of Marketing at Yokes Fresh Markets. “Also, it’s a benefit that doesn’t cost the company anything– what could be easier.”

As part of Yoke’s core value proposition, the company provides its people with opportunities to fulfill their potential and accomplish their goals – including their financial goals. With DailyPay, employees are in the driver's seat of their own financial wellness with choice and control over their earned pay. Among its other impactful financial benefits, Yoke’s offers financial literacy programs, 401(k) company match and company equity.

To learn more about career opportunities at Yoke’s Fresh Market, click here.

