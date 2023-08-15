DynamicWeb to Sponsor and Exhibit at MJBizCon 2023 Conference
Attendees are encouraged to look for DynamicWeb at Booth #6431.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DynamicWeb, a world leader in providing eCommerce, CMS, PIM, and Marketing solutions, is excited to announce it will be sponsoring and exhibiting at MJBizCon—the biggest B2B cannabis conference and tradeshow in the industry. The conference will take place November 28 - December 1, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
With the ever-expanding growth of the cannabis industry, entrepreneurs and businesses need to have technology solutions that can efficiently keep pace in order to maximize yields and profit margins. Buyers need to have the ability to plan, research, and place orders at lightning speed. Digital purchasing options, such as an eCommerce site, can expand a businesses’ sales channels, reach new markets, and optimize dollars per yield. Innovative digital solutions go beyond traditional sales processes, allowing enterprises to increase top line revenue and connect systems across the customer journey with data-driven resources. DynamicWeb offers several eCommerce and marketing solutions to propel cannabis-driven businesses to new heights.
The Marijuana Business Conference (MJBizCon), celebrating its twelfth year, is the #1 cannabis business conference and tradeshow in the world. The award-winning conference showcases over 1,400 exhibitors, a 3-day conference and expo, pre-show forums, and over 100 industry speakers. The 2023 MJBizCon is anticipating more than 30,000 cannabis executives from around the world. With outstanding networking and partnership-building opportunities, MJBizCon is a must for those looking to connect with an unparalleled gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and businesses. Registration is now open!
DynamicWeb is pleased to sponsor MJBizCon and exhibit exciting digital, data-driven eCommerce strategies and marketing solutions to the global network of cannabis professionals.
About the Company:
DynamicWeb is a world-leading provider of eCommerce, CMS, PIM, and Marketing solutions for mid/large and enterprise-sized companies. With more than 20+ years in business and more than 12,000 websites developed, they have the experience and the software necessary to create powerful eCommerce solutions. DynamicWeb offers a composable and cloud-based eCommerce Suite with CMS, eCommerce, PIM, and Marketing in one single platform that lowers the total cost of ownership and reduces complexity.
