The Toyota 4 Runner Paired With The Trail'd Tank Makes Off-Roading Easier Than Ever Before

UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Toyota continues to lead the way in off-road adventure with the revered Toyota 4 Runner. This works out to be a very popular and versatile choice for overlanding.

When paired with the Trail’d tank, a spare tire water tank, this integration brings convenience to the forefront, allowing adventurers to hydrate with ease on the trail.

The Trail'd Tank is a revolutionary overlanding spare tire water tank designed to carry up to 6 gallons of water, with the ability to stack three tanks for an impressive total of 18 gallons.

Created by Trail'd, this cutting-edge solution offers outdoor enthusiasts the chance to travel further with access to water right where they need it.

Features of the Trail'd Tank:

Capacity: Holds up to 6 gallons of water, with the ability to stack three tanks for a total of 18 gallons.

Material: Built using heavy-duty, BPA-free materials to ensure both safety and durability.

Design: Crafted for effortless use, providing water access via a user-friendly spigot.

Compatibility: Tailored to fit the Toyota 4 Runner, in the spare tire holding unit ensuring a flawless integration.

The Toyota 4 Runner: Enhancing the Off-Road Experience:

With the addition of the Trail'd Tank, the Toyota 4 Runner further solidifies its position as the vehicle of choice for off-road enthusiasts. The combined functionality of this rugged SUV with Trail'd Tank's innovation makes the journey as thrilling as the destination.

Brandon Pride, CEO of Trail'd, stated, "The Trail'd Tank is all about enhancing the outdoor experience. By offering it, we took into account popular overlanding vehicles like the Toyota 4 Runner. This ensures that overlanders have the water they need, making off-roading more convenient and enjoyable."

With this addition, adventurers can set off with confidence, well-equipped for any expedition.

For more information about the Trail'd Tank click here and see how they are helping to make overlanding easier by revolutionising water storage for overlanding.

About

Established in 2019, Trail'd was born out of the desire to create innovative solutions for off-road enthusiasts and adventurers seeking a convenient and efficient way to store water during their travels. Recognizing the need for a liquid holding tank that could be mounted in the spare tire location of popular vehicles like 4Runners, Lexus GX, Tacomas, and others, Trail'd focused on developing a product that was both easy to install and environmentally friendly. Designed and manufactured in Southern California, the Trail'd spare tire water tank is crafted from recyclable materials and seamlessly integrates with the lifting hoist of the spare tire, ensuring that users have a hassle-free experience. Trail'd takes pride in providing a one-of-a-kind product that combines exceptional quality with unparalleled convenience, making it the ultimate choice for those who value ingenuity and practicality in their outdoor adventures.

