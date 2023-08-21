The Toyota 4 Runner Paired With The Trail'd Tank Makes Off-Roading Easier Than Ever Before
Trail'd Tank, designed to fit the Toyota 4 Runner's spare tire unit, holds up to 18 gallons of water, enhancing convenience for off-road adventurers.
The Trail'd Tank is all about enhancing the outdoor experience. We took into account popular overlanding vehicles like the Toyota 4 Runner. This ensures overlanders have water they need.”UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Toyota continues to lead the way in off-road adventure with the revered Toyota 4 Runner. This works out to be a very popular and versatile choice for overlanding.
When paired with the Trail’d tank, a spare tire water tank, this integration brings convenience to the forefront, allowing adventurers to hydrate with ease on the trail.
The Trail'd Tank is a revolutionary overlanding spare tire water tank designed to carry up to 6 gallons of water, with the ability to stack three tanks for an impressive total of 18 gallons.
Created by Trail'd, this cutting-edge solution offers outdoor enthusiasts the chance to travel further with access to water right where they need it.
Features of the Trail'd Tank:
Capacity: Holds up to 6 gallons of water, with the ability to stack three tanks for a total of 18 gallons.
Material: Built using heavy-duty, BPA-free materials to ensure both safety and durability.
Design: Crafted for effortless use, providing water access via a user-friendly spigot.
Compatibility: Tailored to fit the Toyota 4 Runner, in the spare tire holding unit ensuring a flawless integration.
The Toyota 4 Runner: Enhancing the Off-Road Experience:
With the addition of the Trail'd Tank, the Toyota 4 Runner further solidifies its position as the vehicle of choice for off-road enthusiasts. The combined functionality of this rugged SUV with Trail'd Tank's innovation makes the journey as thrilling as the destination.
Brandon Pride, CEO of Trail'd, stated, "The Trail'd Tank is all about enhancing the outdoor experience. By offering it, we took into account popular overlanding vehicles like the Toyota 4 Runner. This ensures that overlanders have the water they need, making off-roading more convenient and enjoyable."
With this addition, adventurers can set off with confidence, well-equipped for any expedition.
For more information about the Trail'd Tank click here and see how they are helping to make overlanding easier by revolutionising water storage for overlanding.
