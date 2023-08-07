Trail’d Tank Users Praise the Jeep Gladiator, The Ultimate Adventure Companion for Off-Road Exploration

Trail'd announces the Jeep Gladiator as the top choice among users for off-road adventures, paired with the Trail’d tank for unmatched exploration.

UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TrailedOnline.com, creators of the popular overlanding spare tire water tank are thrilled to share the top choice of their dedicated user base: the Jeep Gladiator. Voted as the ultimate off-road companion, the Jeep Gladiator, when coupled with the Trail’d tank, means no trail is out of reach.

The Jeep Gladiator's recognition is a result of hands-on evaluation and real-life testing of the vehicle and the Trail’d tank by adventure enthusiasts. Not only does this robust vehicle impress with its unparalleled capability, but it also seamlessly integrates with the innovative Trail’d tank.

"The Jeep Gladiator embodies the spirit of adventure that Trail’d aims to enhance with the Trail’d tank," said Brandon Pride, CEO of Trail’d. "In combination with our Trail’d tank, which is designed for durability and versatility in extreme conditions, the Gladiator allows our members to conquer the toughest terrains and discover the most beautiful, untouched corners of the world."

The Trail’d tank has gained fame for its exceptional storage capacity, superior durability, and customized options that cater to the individual needs of adventurers. It also boasts a secure mount for the Jeep Gladiator, allowing users to embark on worry-free journeys packed with endless exploration.

"The harmony between the Jeep Gladiator's powerful off-road capabilities and the practicality of the Trail’d tank makes every expedition a remarkable and enjoyable adventure," Pride explained.

This enthusiastic endorsement by Trail’dOnline.com users fortifies the Jeep Gladiator's status as a top-tier all-terrain vehicle and enhances Trail’d's reputation as a forerunner in providing innovative, adventure-ready equipment that provides water when you need it.

The Trail’d team extends heartfelt gratitude to our users for their trust and engagement.

We invite everyone to experience the trails and the ease of use they will have between the Jeep Gladiator and the Trail’d tank and redefine their outdoor adventures.

Established in 2019, Trail'd was born out of the desire to create innovative solutions for off-road enthusiasts and adventurers seeking a convenient and efficient way to store water during their travels. Recognizing the need for a liquid holding tank that could be mounted in the spare tire location of popular vehicles like 4Runners, Lexus GX, Tacomas, and others, Trail'd focused on developing a product that was both easy to install and environmentally friendly. Designed and manufactured in Southern California, the Trail'd spare tire water tank is crafted from recyclable materials and seamlessly integrates with the lifting hoist of the spare tire, ensuring that users have a hassle-free experience. Trail'd takes pride in providing a one-of-a-kind product that combines exceptional quality with unparalleled convenience, making it the ultimate choice for those who value ingenuity and practicality in their outdoor adventures.

