DataArt Named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, NY, US, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that DataArt has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, making DataArt a 12-time Inc. 5000 honoree. DataArt ranked this year at No. 3559 with a 139% 3-year growth rate.

The list represents an unparalleled look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Under Armour, Microsoft, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are thrilled to make this year's Inc. 5000 list and are humbled to be alongside other great companies that continue to grow in these unstable times. We focus on fueling client growth, expanding our service offerings, and investing in talent. We continue to execute well thanks to an incredible team and our unique people-centered corporate culture, which is practiced, not just preached.”, says Eugene Goland, CEO of DataArt.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

"To make the Inc. 5000 - with the fast growth that requires - is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2023

About DataArt

Founded in 1997, DataArt is a global software engineering firm that has continually evolved to become the trusted technology partner of market leaders. Led by our people-first principle and a belief in relentless progress, our world-class team designs and engineers data-driven, cloud-native solutions to create immediate and enduring business value. Through our 20+ domain-specific Labs dedicated to R&D and strategic innovation, we work together with our clients to ensure they stay on the leading edge.

Headquartered in New York City, DataArt is comprised of 5,700+ professionals across 20+ locations in the US, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East, with clients including major global brands like Unilever, Priceline, Ocado Technology, and Flutter Entertainment. Recognized as a 2023 Newsweek Most Loved Global Workplace and 12 times as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, we are proud of our reputation as a great place to work and partner to work with.

For more information, please visit www.dataart.com

