J3 Consulting Joins Prestigious Inc. 5000 List
J3 ranks among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
This achievement fuels our commitment to continue providing cutting-edge consulting services that drive success for our clients, empower our communities, and inspire growth on a national scale.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that J3 Consulting, a leading provider of cutting-edge consulting services, has joined the Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Jeannie Jones-Ledford, President & CEO of J3 Consulting
J3 Consulting is ranked #109 in government services, #264 in Virginia, and #289 in the region of DC-MD-VA-WV, which includes Washington, Arlington, Alexandria in DC.
"Today marks a remarkable milestone for J3 Consulting as we celebrate our inclusion in the esteemed Inc. 5000 list,” said J3 Consulting President & CEO Jeannie Jones-Ledford. “We are thrilled to stand alongside some of the most dynamic and forward-thinking companies that are shaping the future of our economy. Navigating challenges, seizing opportunities, and fostering innovation have been the cornerstones of our journey. This achievement fuels our commitment to continue providing cutting-edge consulting services that drive success for our clients, empower our communities, and inspire growth on a national scale."
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
J3 Consulting has a proven track record of providing unparalleled support to government agencies, enabling them to achieve their strategic goals efficiently and effectively. Their team of highly skilled professionals possesses deep industry knowledge and a keen understanding of complex systems, ensuring the successful implementation and management of critical projects.
"Joining the ranks of the Inc. 5000 for the first time is a testament to J3 Consulting's resilience and adaptability,” added Peter Cipriano, J3 Chief Information Office. “In a landscape marked by unprecedented challenges, we have not only persevered but thrived, leveraging our expertise to propel government agencies toward their strategic objectives. Our exceptional team's ability to navigate complex terrain with agility and precision has led us to this pivotal moment. As we proudly take our place among the fastest-growing private companies in America, we renew our commitment to delivering unparalleled support to our clients and fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and unwavering determination."
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About J3 Consulting:
J3 Consulting, LLC (J3) is a certified SBA 8(a), HUBZone, Economically Disadvantaged Woman-owned Small Business (EDWOSB), with more than 15 years of experience in providing strategic solutions for government and commercial organizations. J3 is a leader in effectively delivering support for Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) Services, CIO Advisory Services, Cybersecurity including Zero Trust Consulting and delivery, Advanced Data Analytics, Risk Management Framework (RMF), and Agile Project Metrics Development. For more information about J3 Consulting and its range of services, please visit www.j3llc.com or contact:
Peter Cipriano, Chief Information Officer
Office | (202) 379-4729
PCipriano@j3llc.com
Andrea Khoury
Khoury Public Relations and Media Group
+1 703-919-6223
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn