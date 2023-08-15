Mayor Bowser Awards $450,000 in Mini-Grants to Support Community-Based Programs Focused on Gun Violence Prevention

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of Gun Violence Prevention (OGVP) awarded nearly $450,000 in mini-grants to 62 nonprofit organizations and individuals as part of the Building Blocks DC mini-grants program. The mini-grants support the Bowser Administration’s efforts to prevent gun violence through community-based programming and activities that feature skill-building, family connectivity and empowerment, multidisciplinary arts activities, and community engagement.

“The mini-grants program is about empowering community members who are actively working to create opportunity and prevent violence,” said Mayor Bowser. “We have a lot of Washingtonians working every day to keep our community safe – they’re helping people get on a better path forward, uplifting neighborhoods, and making sure our young people feel seen and loved. These grants recognize and support the good work that is happening in our city.”

The mini-grants are part of Building Blocks DC, which provides a whole-of-government approach to addressing gun violence. The grants program is designed to help the community take an active role in the fight against gun violence.

Each grantee will receive funding to create or sustain programs that engage residents, community leaders, and organizations in reducing violence and promoting public safety. Many of the grants awarded in this cycle focus on youth programs that help youth build entrepreneurial skills, address the trauma of being directly affected by gun violence, and develop conflict resolution skills, communication skills, and team-building skills. To view a full list of the grantees awarded for the Fiscal Year 2023 summer cycle, visit HERE.

“The Building Blocks DC grant program allows individuals who are often already doing the work in their communities with no financial support to have access to funding so they can further support our residents,” said City Administrator Kevin Donahue. “We want to continue encouraging and supporting these dedicated residents so they can be a part of the solution to reduce gun violence.”

Today, to announce the awardees of the summer grant cycle, OGVP led an event at the Langston Golf course which is home to the work of R.O.C.K. Now, Inc. (Rehabilitating Our Community is Key), a nonprofit organization run by Asiyah Timimi that provides a safe place for at-risk youth to learn and play golf.

This year, alongside the $5,000 mini-grants, OGVP added $15,000 mini-grants to further support previous grantees who have proven excellent stewards of the funding. Progressive Life Center, a nonprofit, community-based organization dedicated to improving the delivery of mental health services to individuals and families, assists OGVP in managing the BBDC grant program.

The next round of grant funding will be available in the fall. For more information on the Building Blocks DC mini-grants offered through the Progressive Life Center and the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, visit buildingblocks.dc.gov/community-grants.