Mayor Bowser Announces DPR Fall Programming Registration Opens on August 15 and 16

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced that registration for DPR’s 2023 fall programming will open on Tuesday, August 15 for aquatics programs and Wednesday, August 16 for all other programs. Registration opens at noon on both days.

DPR programs offered this fall include:

Aquatics programs, including learn to swim, swim teams, senior aqua fitness, and youth water polo

Expanded Out-of-School-Time Programs for students ages 3-13 with Wee-Play, Afternoon Access, and Enrichment Zone

Team sports and athletics, including gymnastics, cheer, soccer, boxing, pickleball, tennis, and adult flag football and basketball

Fitness classes like bootcamp, Zumba, cardio, bike-spin, yoga, and senior fitness

Cooperative Play programs for children 1.5– 4 years old

New programs such as Intro to Piano and Water Polo

Registration for fall programming is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and DPR will utilize a virtual “waiting room” on both program registration days in order to manage the high demand for programs.

DPR Fall Program registration opens:

Noon on Tuesday, August 15 for aquatics programs ONLY.

Noon on Wednesday, August 16 for all other fall programs.

Residents are encouraged to create an account online with DPR’s registration system in advance to save time once program registration opens. To create an account, visit dpr.dc.gov/DPRaccount.

DPR offers programming at reduced rates to qualifying DC residents. Complete the online reduced rates application here. Residents must be approved for reduced rates by DPR before registering for programs.



For more information and to view a complete list of DPR programs, visit DPRprograms.com.