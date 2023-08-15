Colorado IT Company Helps Local Businesses Address Security Vulnerabilities

Technical Framework Now Offers Network Vulnerability Management

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado-based IT managed service provider, Technical Framework answers the cybersecurity needs of local businesses with comprehensive network vulnerability management services. As cybercrime continues to increase and many businesses expand their networks, the IT support provider aims to help companies leverage technology and maintain security.

“Every modern business depends on technology to run and grow their business,” explained company CEO, Al Harris. “Hackers are aware of this dependency, and constantly seek vulnerabilities they can exploit to access business networks.”

Vulnerability management is a continuous, proactive, and partially automated process designed to reduce an organization’s overall risk exposure by eliminating as many vulnerabilities as possible. The process uses a variety of tools to identify, evaluate, and remediate potential security weaknesses.

“When a single unpatched software application or failed update can lead to a critical breach or the introduction of malware, the burden of maintaining these systems can inundate IT teams with manual tasks.” Harris went on to say. “Vulnerability management streamlines these essential protections to improve your company’s cybersecurity posture and free up staff to handle other tasks.”

Comprehensive vulnerability management from Technical Framework is a managed service that addresses each phase of protecting your company’s assets. The process begins with the creation of a full asset inventory and prioritizes asset groups to ensure critical vulnerabilities are addressed promptly. Inventory and analysis are used to develop an effective security plan to remediate all existing and potential vulnerabilities, starting with those that pose the highest risks. The cycle of protection continues with regular audits and process follow-up to ensure evolving vulnerabilities are always swiftly eliminated.

Technical Framework provides information technology consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in Northern Colorado. Since its establishment in 2010, the company has grown to become the area’s most trusted name in IT and cybersecurity services for small and mid-sized organizations. Today’s recruitment and economic landscape makes it challenging for many businesses to handle the increasingly complex realm of IT and cybersecurity. Technical Framework addresses these issues by providing managed services overseen by trained and seasoned technicians ready to serve your needs with a plan tailored to your budget.