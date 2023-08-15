Starting the journey to net zero has never been so easy!
Where we hope Instant will be effective, is in helping people take their first steps towards more sustainable living - either through an offset, or paying something forward for the future.”LONDON, LONDON, UK, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Switch2Zero, a leading provider of sustainability solutions, has today launched Instant - a new approach to helping people accelerate their journey to net zero.
— Ian Ormerod, CEO, Switch2Zero
Switch2Zero Instant makes it easy, affordable, and impactful to start offsetting your carbon footprint, as well as taking a more proactive, future-focussed, approach to sustainability through tree-planting and plastic removal.
Customers simply choose the action they want to take - for example offsetting something specific like a holiday - pay, and it's done. No monthly tie-in, no visits to multiple vendors - just an easy to use PAYG solution that lets anyone start countering their carbon footprint, at a price they can afford.
Coupled with that, all Switch2Zero customers get their own free dashboard - with every contribution they make tracked as progress towards a net zero footprint - and get access to S2Z’s library of insight articles, tips and guides to help accelerate their journey.
Switch2Zero CEO Ian Ormerod, said: “The ambition behind Instant is to really try and break down the cost and complexity barriers that often prevent people beginning their journey towards net zero.
“This is critical - because if we are to meet the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change goal of limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5C, then all of us have to try our hardest to become net zero emitters. Historically, though, the problem is, that is difficult and off-putting.
“Where we hope Instant will be effective, is in helping people take their first steps towards more sustainable living. This could be offsetting something specific that they know increases their footprint, or it could be paying something forward for the future through tree planting or plastic removal.
Because every little bit of impact people create ultimately turns into hugely valuable resources for the future of the planet.”
Key features and benefits of Switch2Zero Instant include:
Easy: Switch2Zero Instant simplifies the journey to net zero, providing users with all the necessary tools in one convenient location. With a quick log-in to the Switch2Zero website, users can effortlessly select their desired combination of blended carbon offsetting, tree-planting, or plastic removal actions, streamlining their path towards a sustainable lifestyle.
Affordable: As part of Switch2Zero's commitment to accessibility, Switch2Zero Instant offers a unique PAYG solution. Recognizing that not everyone needs or can afford a monthly subscription, this option allows individuals to make a significant impact without ongoing costs. Users have full control over their spending, choosing the actions important to them and the amount they want to invest.
Impactful: Switch2Zero Instant ensures that every penny, cent, or euro invested contributes to real, trackable impact for the planet. By partnering exclusively with internationally recognized organisations that operate transparently, measure impact, and disclose data publicly, Switch2Zero ensures the actions its members support are real and impactful.
The launch of Instant for individuals comes just four weeks after Switch2Zero Instant for Business was launched - offering the same level of flexibility, ease and cost-effective impact for companies and organisations.
Ian Ormerod, added: “These two solutions were built really because of feedback people gave us, that what stopped them doing more was cost worries, concern about having to work with multiple providers, and trust issues - how do I know and track the impact my money is being spent on.
“So our PAYG Instant solution solves this. You can spend what you want, when you want, and on what you want - so total flexibility and no monthly lock-ins.
“Plus, because we only work with recognised international partners, who track and publicly share their impact data, we can bundle this up for you into an easy to use dashboard - where you can see all your impact in one place and follow your journey to net zero over time.”
Switch2Zero’s PAYG solutions start from as little as £0.17p / $0.19c per tree planted, £5.50 per tonne of blended carbon offsets and £0.60p per kilo of plastic waste removed. We partner with Eden Reforestation for tree planting, choose only UN and Gold Standard approved carbon offset programs and work with Plastic Bank for plastic removal schemes.
You can read more about our partners and projects at switch2zero.com
Chris Semple
Switch2Zero
+ +44 7575582855
chris@switch2zero.com
