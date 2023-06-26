A new instant approach to building greener, stronger businesses
PAYG across offsetting, tree-planting and plastic removal - supported by marketing collateral to help business growth
Good for the planet, Great for business”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new solution for businesses of all sizes to showcase their environmental focus to customers, and reduce their impact on the planet, has been launched today by Switch2Zero.
— Ian Ormerod, CEO, Switch2Zero
Called ‘Switch2Zero Instant for Business’, it enables companies to easily adopt sustainable practices, pay forward some environmental good for the future, or make their products, services, solutions, or events instantly eco-friendly.
Designed around three core areas of easy, affordable, impact - it’s a "Campaign-in-a-box" solution that gives businesses a simple way to offset carbon emissions, plant trees for a greener future, or remove plastic from global ecosystems, in a way that suits budgets of any size.
No on-going monthly fees and no complicated sign-up procedures - just tick the boxes of the impact you want to achieve, and Switch2Zero instantly calculates the one-off cost and issues you with a certificate to show the results of your actions.
What’s more, S2Z Instant has been designed specifically to help and reward businesses for being more environmentally friendly.
Research shows how customers increasingly choose to do business with organisations that adopt more sustainable practices. So S2Z Instant gives businesses both the accreditation certificates - showing the impact they are creating with each purchase - as well as unique QR codes and marketing material so they can quickly and easily share their progress with their customers - helping drive sales, as well as a greener future.
In addition, Switch2Zero has also worked hard to minimise concerns people sometimes have around the veracity of sustainable schemes. S2Z only works with internationally recognised partners - like Eden Reforestation for tree planting and Gold Standard-approved offsetting schemes. This, as well as our publicly accessible ledger - showing exactly where and how we and investing money - ensures businesses can be 100% sure their investment is supporting positive impact.
With no on-going monthly fees or sign-up costs, and prices starting from as little as $0.19c / £0.17p per tree; $6.25 / £5.50 to offset 1 tonne of CO2; or $0.69c / £0.61p per KG of plastic removed - Switch2Zero Instant opens the sustainability door to every organisation - delivering impact in an affordable way.
Whether it's offsetting carbon emissions from manufacturing or operating processes, organising eco-friendly events, or reducing plastic waste in supply chains, Switch2Zero Instant equips businesses with an easy tool to make a substantial impact.
It’s good for the planet, and great for business too.
"Our goal with Switch2Zero Instant is to provide businesses with an easy, affordable, and impactful way to contribute to a sustainable future," said Ian Ormerod, CEO at Switch2Zero
"We understand that businesses face numerous challenges when it comes to integrating sustainability into their operations. Switch2Zero Instant simplifies the process, enabling companies to make a genuine difference without unnecessary complexity or exorbitant costs."
Switch2Zero Instant is the first in a series of products the company is bringing to market, aimed at making the path towards net zero much simpler and affordable for both businesses and individuals. An Instant solution for consumers is due in the coming weeks.
By choosing to focus on easy, affordable, impact, Switch2Zero is hoping to pull down some of the barriers to entry that currently loom over the market.
For example, S2Z Instant reduces the steps involved in making a difference to just a few clicks, while all the actions businesses need to operate more sustainably are immediately available in one, easy to access, location - with no complicated paperwork to complete and a clear dashboard showcasing your impact.
And because it is a PAYG solution, companies can infinitely customise their actions to meet the footprint of their business operations and their budget, retaining complete control over costs while covering their footprint.
Ormerod added: “Switch2Zero was founded to help everyone - businesses and individuals alike - get to net zero and in doing so, help protect the planet for tomorrow.
“We believe Instant for Business is an important step on this journey, giving companies a flexible, instant, easy-to-use solution that both helps them operate more sustainably, and that can help them attract and retain like-minded customers.”
For more information about Switch2Zero Instant and how to make your brand more sustainable, visit www.switch2zero.com
Boilerplate:
Switch2Zero is a digital one-stop-shop whose aim is to accelerate the transition to net zero for people and businesses everywhere, by making this change easy, affordable and rewarding.
Switch2Zero offers a range of products, services, solutions, advice and guides that help people understand their current carbon footprint, begin to reduce it, while offsetting their impact (as well pay-it-forward plastic removal and tree-planting schemes) while they work towards net zero.
The company’s registered address is 5th Floor, 167-169 Great Portland Street, London, W1W 5PF, United Kingdom. It was founded by CEO Ian Ormerod and CTO Tom Rochester in 2022. Further information: www.switch2zero.com
