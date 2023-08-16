Mountain View Dentist Discusses How Aging Impacts Dental Health
Mountain View dentist Dr. Donian Shen notes that getting older can contribute to an increased risk of gum disease, tooth loss, and other dental concerns.MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aging can significantly affect dental health, notes Mountain View dentist Donian Shen, DDS. While modern advances enable older adults and seniors to enjoy active, healthy lives, Dr. Shen emphasizes the importance of regular dental check-ups and good oral hygiene. She explains that, as people get older, they can become more susceptible to concerns such as tooth loss, gum disease, and jawbone recession. Factors like weakened immune responses, reduced salivary function, and accumulated dental wear contribute to an increased risk of these dental issues. Dr. Shen says that getting older means that it is more important than ever to schedule regular visits to the dentist and continue brushing and flossing at least twice a day.
According to Dr. Shen, one of the biggest risk factors associated with aging is gum disease. The Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that approximately 70% of adults over the age of 65 have some form of periodontal disease. Left untreated, gum disease can have numerous negative health impacts, including an increased risk of tooth loss and even an elevated risk of experiencing a heart attack or stroke. At Smile By Design, Dr. Shen and her team work with patients of all ages to optimize their dental health. This includes treatments to improve the health of the gums as well as educational opportunities aimed at helping patients prevent infection by maintaining good oral hygiene at home.
Dr. Shen notes that a large portion of her patients are older adults seeking solutions for tooth loss. As an experienced implant dentist, Dr. Shen understands how distressing tooth loss can be. Beyond the aesthetic impacts, missing teeth can also impact chewing and speaking function, jawbone health, and overall self-confidence.
Fortunately, modern dentistry offers a number of potential solutions for those with missing, damaged, or otherwise compromised dentition. Dental implants are designed to replace the entirety of the natural tooth structure, including the tooth root. Dr. Shen notes that implants also help support the health of the jawbone due to their ability to stimulate the underlying tissues and prevent resorption. For patients missing all or most of the teeth on a dental arch, All-on-4® implant dentures offer an innovative solution for restoring function and aesthetics.
For patients presenting with multiple dental concerns, Dr. Shen performs full mouth reconstruction—a customizable treatment designed to restore dental health, function, and aesthetics. Each procedure is tailored to suit the needs of the individual.
Ultimately, Dr. Shen emphasizes that understanding the connection between aging and dental health is crucial to ensuring older adults and seniors can continue to enjoy healthy, vibrant lifestyles. Good preventative and at-home care form the foundation for a healthy mouth, and restorative dentistry solutions help ensure that those experiencing dental concerns can regain their oral health and wellness with results that look and feel natural.
Dr. Donian Shen received her dental degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Dentistry. She pursued advanced training in a wide range of oral implantology techniques under the guidance of Dr. Misch at the Carl Misch Institute. Dr. Shen is also a Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (FICOI), further showcasing her expertise with dental implant restorations. At Smile By Design, Dr. Shen and her team offer an array of cosmetic, restorative, and general dentistry services, including porcelain veneers, crowns, bridges, teeth whitening, and sedation dentistry. Dr. Shen is also a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), the American Dental Association (ADA), and the California Dental Association (CDA). Dr. Shen is available for interview upon request.
