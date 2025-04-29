Las Vegas Plastic Surgeon Discusses Breast Augmentation vs. Breast Lift

Board-certified plastic surgeon Mary Herte, MD highlights key differences between popular breast augmentation and lift procedures.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many women pursue breast augmentation and breast lift procedures to help enhance their breasts, including the size, shape, position, and overall appearance of their breasts. Deciding which procedure to undergo can depend on a patient’s specific needs and aesthetic goals, as each surgery offers its own individual benefits.Board-certified Las Vegas plastic surgeon Mary Herte, MD regularly performs both breast procedures and often receives questions from patients about the differences between the two and how to choose the right option for their needs. She explains that understanding the unique advantages of each surgery can help patients make informed decisions about their breast enhancement options and obtain optimal results from the procedure.Below, Dr. Herte highlights differences between breast augmentation and lift, as well as who may be ideal candidates for each.• Breast augmentation – One of the most highly sought-after cosmetic surgeries in the country, breast augmentation involves using implants to increase the size and improve the shape of a patient’s breasts. This procedure is typically ideal for women who are happy with the position of their breasts but seek to enhance their volume and/or symmetry. Think of this as a set of stacking blocks with the breast implant sitting underneath the natural breast and simply pushing it forward to give it more fullness, roundness and projection.• Breast lift – A breast lift is designed to elevate and reshape sagging breasts to restore a more youthful contour and firmness. Also known as mastopexy, this procedure is often pursued after pregnancy, breastfeeding, or significant weight loss, all of which can cause the breasts to lose their elasticity and sag. A breast lift is key to reducing the breast’s skin brassiere to better fit the amount of breast tissue and results in a firmer packaging and compacting of the native breast tissue. In tightening the skin envelope of the breast, the nipple is elevated to a more aesthetic forward position on the breast.Dr. Herte states: “I see so many patients who have been unhappy with their breasts for years because they tried to avoid a breast lift when they really needed it. Putting an implant in a saggy deflated breast just results in a “big saggy breast.” For most women, that does not fit their beauty goals. An implant was seen as the best choice for every problem. Many women could have avoided the implant, stayed the same size and just chosen a lift for a more youthful, uplifted and firmer breast.”Dr. Herte notes that some patients may benefit from a combination of both procedures to comprehensively lift and add volume. This pairing can help produce a fuller, more rejuvenated breast profile. Dr. Herte encourages those who are considering a breast augmentation, breast lift, or both to consult with a qualified plastic surgeon to determine which approach best fits their specific needs and breast enhancement goals.About Mary Herte, MDDr. Mary Herte obtained her medical degree from the Medical School at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she discovered her passion for plastic surgery. Afterwards at the Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine, she was the Plastic Surgery Department’s youngest ever research fellow. Dr. Herte completed both a general surgery residency and plastic surgery fellowship at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, becoming the fellowship’s first woman to graduate as a plastic surgeon. Her vast resume of accomplishments include having previously served as Chief of Plastic Surgery at Sunrise Children’s Hospital and Chief of Surgery at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Additionally, she was the first female plastic surgeon in Nevada awarded a fellowship in the American College of Surgeons. She was also the first board-certified plastic surgeon in Nevada. Dr. Herte is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, The Aesthetic Society, and the Association of Women Surgeons. She is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Herte and her practice, please visit hertecenter.com or instagram.com/hertecenter.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.hertecenter.com/practice-news/las-vegas-plastic-surgeon-discusses-breast-augmentation-vs-breast-lift/ ###Herte Center for Cosmetic Surgery7281 West Sahara Ave, Suite 100Las Vegas, NV 89117702-732-9600Rosemont Media

