UNiDAYS Predicts £116.5M Sneaker Splurge by UK Students Before Christmas
Study reveals Gen Z's profound love for sneakers, influenced heavily by discounts, ahead of the festive season.
For brands aiming to woo GenZ, it's imperative to step out of traditional boundaries, offering customisable solutions and marrying it with an effective discount strategy.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent UNiDAYS study of its UK student members, reveals they will spend a whopping £116.5M on sneakers before Christmas. For brands, September to December has been identified as the peak period for student shopping, as they prepare to return to university, restocking their wardrobes and making avail of student loans and discounts.
— Jamie Thompson, Category Lead for Fashion at UNiDAYS
Boasting a strong user base of 29m+ members globally, UNiDAYS’ study uncovers fascinating statistics about the sneaker buying behaviours of university students. Most notably:
- On average, a university student in the UK shells out £119.82 annually on sneakers
- 1 in 3 of them own a minimum of five pairs, emphasising the role of sneakers not just as functional footwear but a prominent fashion statement.
The allure of discounts emerged as a formidable influencer in student purchasing decisions. According to the study, 28% of students are inclined to shop online mainly to access online discounts. Meanwhile, 31% get swayed into buying when they spot a good deal, and an interesting 10% adopt a staunch stance, buying exclusively when they snag a discount.
When it comes to brand loyalties, Nike and Adidas are laps ahead with 80% and 68% of students respectively owning at least one pair from these brands. Following behind them are Converse (41%), Vans (39%), and Reebok (24%). The top three factors influencing their purchase decisions are:
Sneaker comfort and fit (58%)
Product quality (51%)
Current fashion trends (39%)
Jamie Thompson, Category Lead for Fashion at UNiDAYS, states, "Gen Z perceives sneakers as more than mere shoes. They symbolise a significant chunk of their lifestyle, playing a pivotal role in shaping their identity, style, and personal expression. For brands aiming to woo this segment, it's imperative to step out of traditional boundaries, offering customisable solutions, so they can individualise their footwear, and marrying it with an effective discount strategy."
With these insights in hand, marketing and fashion industry leaders can refine their strategies, ensuring they resonate with the preferences of the Gen Z demographic, particularly as we approach this busy shopping period.
