Cats.com Partners With Rescues and Shelters to Help Cats in Need
Cats.com, a leading source of cat knowledge online, has announced an initiative to share a cat in need each week in its email newsletter.UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the ASPCA, about 3.2 million cats enter shelters annually in the United States alone, and just about 530,000 of those are put down in kill shelters each year. Cats.com, a leading source of cat knowledge online, recognized the need to support those cats in addition to those in loving homes. Along with the launch of its Rescue Partner Program, this initiative signifies a step towards Cats.com’s goal of helping to give all cats better lives—regardless of their circumstances.
This initiative brings cats in need to 70,000 cat lovers each week. More eyes on the cats increase their chances of getting the support they need and, potentially, finding adopters. Each feature includes the cat’s biography and a link to both their listing and the rescue organization’s website. Readers may contact the organization for more information on the cat, donate, or follow them on social media.
"We initially worried that a project like this would be hindered by the local nature of cat rescue," Head of Brand Mallory Crusta shares. "We have an international audience, and our subscribers are scattered across the United States and around the world.”
But, it seems, the love of cats goes the distance. “People see these cats, click on the listings, and learn what this organization is doing. And it makes an impact. This operation could be across the country from them, but it tells a story that resonates, and they give their support to that organization."
Whether it's by donating, sharing the listing with a friend, or traveling cross-country to pick up a homeless cat, the community is willing to pitch in to support cats in need.
