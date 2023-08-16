Cats.com Launches Series of Educational Feature Stories, Sharing Feline Inspiration and Cats in Need
Cats.com announces the launch of a series of educational feature stories about notable cats, from feline adventurers to cats living with disabilities.UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its launch in 2016, Cats.com has focused on education, sharing vet-written, vet-approved health content, behavior guides, product reviews, and other resources for owners. The introduction of feature stories reflects the brand’s mission—helping to give cats better lives.
“These stories are fun, but there’s more to it than that,” acknowledges Cats.com Head of Brand Mallory Crusta, “Not only are we educating and entertaining you, but we’re partnering with shelters and rescues to tell stories about cats in need. Sometimes those are success stories that simply cast light on the work these organizations do. Other times, we’re writing about cats who need help right now.”
This project goes in tandem with Cats.com’s new Rescue Partner Program, which gives shelters and rescues marketing support and additional resources. Partner rescues may submit stories for publication on the Cats.com site, helping to get more eyes on their cats and operation.
In addition to sharing stories that help cats, Cats.com wants to be their expert voice.
“You’ll often see stories like this presented in a very fluffy way,” Crusta observes, “They focus on ‘oh, this special needs cat is making waves on social media’, but they aren’t able to give a vet’s perspective on what is underlying that cat’s special needs. They don’t give you the meat that you can really take home and use to do better for your cat. That’s where we want to be different.”
By drawing on the expertise of dozens of vet writers, certified behaviorists, and a seasoned team of writers dedicated to cats, Cats.com aims to deliver entertaining, heartwarming stories that make a difference.
