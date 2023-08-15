Submit Release
Maine State Harness Racing Commission Public Hearing / Meeting

MAINE, August 22 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: August 22, 2023

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Room 118 Marquardt Building, 32 Blossom Lane, Augusta, Maine OR Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

The Maine State Harness Racing Commission ("Commission") will conduct a hearing on August 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the Marquardt Building, Room 118, located at 32 Blossom Lane, August, Maine under the authority of 8 M.R.S. 263-A, 268, and 271(7) to determine whether the horse supply in the State of Maine has been adequate for the number of dashes conducted on assigned race dates.

The hearing will be held in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Maine Administrative Procedure Act, 5 M.R.S. 9051 - 9064. Applications for intervention, pursuant to 5 M.R.S. 9054 will be accepted until the commencement of the hearing. Applications to intervene presented after the commencement of the hearing will be denied.

Any questions or inquiries should be directed to: Shane Bacon, Executive Director, Maine State Harness Racing Commission, 28 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0028 or call (207) 287-3221 or email shane.bacon@maine.gov.

Notice of Hearing (PDF)

Agenda (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Carol Gauthier

Phone: 207-287-3221

