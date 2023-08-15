Outsource Accelerator Announces OA Outsourcing Impact Review 2023
The OA Outsourcing Impact Review - Documenting the outsourcing industry's positive impact on society.
Calling for Entries to New Initiative Highlighting Outsourcing's Global Impact
We encourage outsourcing firms worldwide to nominate and be part of this transformative journey.”MANILA, PHILIPPINES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s leading outsourcing marketplace, Outsource Accelerator, today launches the OA Outsourcing Impact Review 2023. This landmark review highlights outsourcing’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) endeavors and extensive positive impacts globally.
— Derek Gallimore, Outsource Accelerator Founder and CEO
Unique Global Impact Analysis
This first-of-its-kind report aims to challenge negative perceptions of outsourcing, often marred by concerns of underpaid labor and poor conditions. The comprehensive review looks into the positive contributions made by the industry beyond their primary roles.
The Outsourcing Impact Review provides both a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the second and third-order impact of outsourcing on communities, economies, and countries.
The review is designed to recognize the industry's top contributions, setting a benchmark to monitor and elevate the standards and impact sourcing ambitions within the sector.
With businesses more interconnected than ever, the role of outsourcing has magnified. Derek Gallimore, Founder and CEO of Outsource Accelerator, passionately notes, “The OA Outsourcing Impact Review 2023 doesn't just celebrate contributions; it highlights the pioneering spirit of the outsourcing industry in reshaping global business practices."
"We encourage outsourcing firms worldwide to nominate and be part of this transformative journey. This initiative presents an unparalleled opportunity to amplify their ESG activities, enhance brand visibility, make tangible community contributions, and inspire positive industry-wide change," Gallimore adds.
Highlights of the OA Outsourcing Impact Review
1. Outsourcing Impact Awards - Honoring industry innovators with exemplary impact initiatives.
2. Outsourcing Impact Report - Analyzing the industry’s social impact and showcasing the inspiring stories behind outsourcing companies' CSR and impact initiatives.
Positive impact contributions invested
Outsourcing firms worldwide are encouraged to submit accounts of their own contributions. Registration begins today, August 14, and runs until September 11. Finalists will be revealed on September 25. Winners will be announced on October 27.
While the Awards will be presented in Manila, the OA Outsourcing Impact Review 2023 will be digitally launched on the Outsource Accelerator website.
For a deeper dive into the Outsourcing Impact Report, the Outsourcing Impact Awards categories, and to explore sponsorship possibilities, visit impact.outsourceaccelerator.com.
Let's amplify the outsourcing industry's global impact. Join our movement for lasting change.
News and Public Relations Team
Outsource Accelerator
npr-team@outsourceaccelerator.com
VIDEO: What is The OA Outsourcing Impact Review? Watch this.