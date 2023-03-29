AI will be a workforce ‘game changer,’ says outsourcing expert

Gallimore believes the changes AI brings are incentives for the industry to upskill. While the loss of jobs due to AI sounds worrisome to many, Gallimore explains changes in the global workforce are not new. Outsource Accelerator Founder and CEO Derek Gallimore at the Payoneer Outsourcing Forum 2022

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Outsource Accelerator (OA) Founder and CEO Derek Gallimore believes artificial intelligence (AI) will change the global workforce but insists businesses should embrace it.In an interview with One News’ Agenda , Gallimore said the rise of AI is inevitable.“AI could completely change the rules of the game in terms of what it means to work, implement and generate things. If that happens, it happens universally across the world, across the entire workforce. So it won't just impact outsourcing , this will be a global universal issue.”According to research by World Economic Forum, 85 million jobs will be eliminated by using AI. However, 97 million new ones will be created by 2025, 12 million more than the eliminated roles.Meanwhile, McKinsey & Company said that automation could lead to the displacement of 400 to 800 million jobs by 2030, which means that up to 375 million individuals may have to switch to entirely different job categories.Gallimore explained how some operations, like call centers, are slightly at risk if they would continue doing high-repetition, low-value tasks without tech intervention.A Gartner survey projects that chatbots will be the primary customer service channel for at least a quarter of organizations worldwide by 2027.“Whether it's customer service, whether it's AR, PR, payroll, all of these things that involve a lot of people doing the same function on a repetitive nature. These won't suddenly be gone, but you just find that every month or every year, there are operational efficiencies that are made through tools, through automation. And it might reduce the work required by 1% to 2%. And that just cumulatively erodes the work that needs to be done.”Changes in the global workforce are not newWhile the loss of jobs due to AI sounds worrisome to many, Gallimore explains changes in the global workforce are not new. For instance, the outsourcing industry has been innovating and upskilling for the last 20 to 30 years.“It's no longer just customer service but every function within a business. And you also see with the Next Gen BPOs, it's more of a staff augmentation. So you have staff in the Philippines working side by side, shoulder to shoulder with staff in the U.S., just like normal employment.”Gallimore added that AI would bring more sophisticated problems that the human workforce needs to deal with. “So it just keeps on unraveling as we go.”How businesses can adapt to AIA study by Fortune Business Insights projected that the global AI market value would hit $266.92 billion by 2027.However, companies still rely on human intervention. NewVantage Partners reported that despite nine out of ten leading businesses investing in AI technologies, only 14.6% deployed AI capabilities in their work.Gallimore believes the changes AI brings are incentives for the industry to upskill. This means more skilled individuals are needed to run AI solutions.“You've got to embrace the tools, and for the short term at least, it will be humans building these tools and humans managing and directing these tools. So I see no threat in the short to medium term,” Gallimore concluded.

AI will be a workforce ‘game changer,’ says outsourcing expert